I’m often asked whether such and such symptom(s) can be caused by synthetic field exposures. Here’s the complete list Arthur Firstenberg shared with the world, preceded by his definition of EHS and followed by additional symptoms caused by radio wave (RF) impaired metabolism as written in his “Radio Wave Packet”:

The term “electromagnetic hypersensitivity” (“EHS”) was invented because no health authority in any Western country admits that electromagnetic radiation has any effect on the health of any normal person. EHS, therefore, refers to those people who have happened accidentally to find out what is making them sick, and who have bought into the fiction that they are abnormal and different from everyone else.

Signs and Symptoms

Neurological: headaches, dizziness, nausea, difficulty concentrating, memory loss, irritability, depression, anxiety, insomnia, fatigue, weakness, tremors, muscle spasms, numbness, tingling, altered reflexes, muscle and joint pain, leg/foot pain, “flu-like” symptoms, fever. More severe effects include seizures, paralysis, psychosis and stroke.

Cardiac: palpitations, arrhythmias, pain or pressure in the chest, low or high blood pressure, slow or fast heart rate, shortness of breath, and heart attacks.

Respiratory: sinusitis, bronchitis, asthma, and pneumonia.

Dermatological: skin rash, extreme sensitivity to touch, itching, burning, facial flushing.

Ophthalmologic: pain or burning in the eyes, pressure in or behind the eyes, deteriorating vision, floaters, cataracts.

Auditory: Chirping, buzzing, ringing in the ears, and hearing loss.

Reproductive: Decreased sperm count and motility; abnormal menstruation; infertility;

miscarriage; birth defects.

Hematological: Anemia, elevated blood sugar, low platelets, low or high white cells, elevated cholesterol.

Other: digestive problems; abdominal pain; sweating; enlarged thyroid; adrenal exhaustion; testicular/ovarian pain; sexual dysfunction; dryness of lips, tongue, mouth, eyes; puffy lips; swollen throat; great thirst; dehydration; frequent urination; nosebleeds; internal bleeding; immune system abnormalities; redistribution of metals within the body; hair loss; brittle fingernails; pain in the teeth; deteriorating fillings; impaired sense of smell; light sensitivity.

Impaired Metabolism and Resulting Obesity, Diabetes, Heart Disease and Cancer

Radio waves interfere with electron transport in the mitochondria of every cell. This starves the cells of oxygen and impairs their ability to metabolize sugars, fats, and proteins, just like Kumar et al. (2011) demonstrated in honey bees (see above). The result is the modern pandemics of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. These diseases are also aspects of radio wave sickness. See Arthur Firstenberg’s The Invisible Rainbow: A History of Electricity and Life, chapters 11, 12 and 13.