Dave
5h

716506 ----------- Just a note of observation. Having been an electronics engineer and technician for a lifetime in the space program and commercial broadcast stations, I long ago figured out my problems with EMF's. I keep all R.F. out of my life and meters and spectrum analyzers measure zilch except for tiny amounts from neighbors which are low enough to be not much effect on me at all. But the damned power company ran a three phase 33,000 volt power line out front only about 50 to 60 feet from me. In winter and the hottest part of summer when the fields around that line go sky high because of high current use, my pain while sleeping goes sky high as well. Not even Faraday shielding around sleeping area does much to help. In fact it gets worse coming up through the concrete floor. The only solution is to move away. But at over $600,000 at today's prices, that is not possible. Especially being retired at 82 years of age. And Trump isn't going to send me a check. Ha! ----- Dave W.

RadioFan
6h

“I note with sadness that Arthur’s website, along with the Radio Wave Packet, is no longer available.“ is news to me. I have a copy of Invisible Rainbow. I believe the author has written that the phone industry is several times larger than the pharmaceutical industry. If so, what we’re seeing is expected.

Your other statement “Life or lifestyle?” is also not being paid attention to.

