In our last post, "Legit Personal Protective Equipment for Electrically Sensitive Folks," we introduced the concept of PPE for EHS. Today, we're offering a more detailed look with Peter Torito and Anne Aster, who share construction tips for making your own PPE. This video serves as both an introduction and an outline of how each approached the process of creating their solutions.

PPE for EHS is not for everyone. You’ll know if you might need this type of solution.

Peter and Anne share many common thoughts but also highlight what works best for each of them. Anne prioritizes the head, while Peter focuses on the hands, and both agree on meticulously covering the rest of the body.

They discuss the importance of a solid mental model, the need for fabric testing, and the use of an appropriate RF meter (both use the same model).

We hope that if RF radiation is shrinking your world, this discussion might encourage you to create your own PPE and share your results!