Last Class Before Fall

Here Are the Particulars:

Location: Eagles’ Nest in Sagle, Idaho

Dates: May 19-23rd

Cost: $7,000 per person

Why This Training?

The demand for qualified EMF consultants is growing—fast. The new Secretary of Health and Human Services has signaled concern about EMF exposure, reinforcing what many have long suspected. As awareness increases, so does the need for a dramatic expansion in capable consultants who can accurately assess and remediate EMF exposures. This training exists to meet that demand.

This isn’t a lengthy course packed with abstract theory or proprietary methods. I’m going to train you exactly how I do it—no trade secrets, nothing withheld. You’ll leave this training with the knowledge, confidence, and real-world experience to begin a career in EMF assessment and remediation, with a solid foundation to build on. Alternatively, if you’re electrically sensitive—you’ll have a new skillset to help you find and create safe living opportunities for life.

Like any profession, an EMF Consultant gains expertise with each client they serve. This training equips you with the essential skills to conduct basic assessments and remediation, while fostering continued growth through hands-on experience. You’ll learn by doing—starting on day one, conducting mentored assessments in real-world settings.

You won’t know everything—no one does—but you’ll be ready to serve, making a real difference with each client you help. And as you gain experience and refine your skills, one day the student may become the teacher.

In fact, that’s my hope—that I’m training tomorrow’s trainers. And when you’re up and running, you won’t be left on your own. You’ll have ongoing ‘back-office’ support from an experienced mentor, ensuring you can confidently serve your clients and build a thriving practice.

What You’ll Learn

How to conduct basic EMF assessments using equipment appropriate to the task

Effective remediation strategies, including my personal favorites

How to navigate real-world client interactions and avoid common pitfalls

The business side of EMF consulting— pricing, marketing, and building your practice

Hands-on training in real-world environments with direct mentorship

What I’ve Learned in 40 Years of Surviving Electromagnetic Poisoning

I’ve never known anyone to successfully handle EMF assessment and remediation entirely on their own without help. There’s no better or faster way to reduce personal exposure than working with a qualified local consultant. Most communities in the U.S. don’t have a qualified local consultant—but they need one.

This is your opportunity to become that consultant and make a real impact in your community.

Why So Expensive?

Some may wonder why this training costs what it does. The answer is simple: this is not a mass-market course—it’s an intensive, hands-on mentorship with a level of depth and personal attention that larger programs simply can’t offer.

Small Group Size for Real-World Training – This is not a seminar where 30 people sit in a classroom. Only two students are accepted per session. Why? Because you can’t troop a large group into private homes and expect to maintain an appropriate environment for clients or students. A smaller group ensures you receive individualized instruction, hands-on experience, and direct mentorship while maintaining a comfortable experience for the client.

Scheduling Real Client Evaluations – Coordinating client assessments within a structured teaching schedule presents several challenges, requiring careful planning to balance the needs of both students and clients.

Extensive, In-Depth Training – This isn’t just an introduction to EMF assessment; it’s an immersive, start-to-finish experience designed to equip you with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to immediately begin offering professional services. The investment reflects the depth of training, the access to my methods, and the mentorship that continues beyond the training week.

Train the Trainer – Decentralization at it’s finest. The goal isn’t just to make you competent in EMF assessment—it’s to prepare you to train others. If you choose to, you’ll leave this program with the foundation needed to one day become an educator and mentor yourself, multiplying the impact of this work in your own community and beyond. We need this strategy to reach the 10,000 goal.

This is a serious training for those who are serious about this work. The cost reflects the real-world experience, small group size, and the depth of mentorship provided—not just for one week, but no additional cost through your first 3 assessments.

Secure Your Spot Now—Limited Availability

Deadline: Complete your enrolement by Thursday May 15.

Here’s our indoor classroom:

Here’s our outdoor classroom: