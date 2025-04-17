There’s a cultural label that’s grown in popularity over the past few years: NPC.

The question isn’t whether you and I are NPCs—

but to what degree.

And that has everything to do with reversing electromagnetic poisoning.

NPC stands for non-player character, a term borrowed from video games. In that context, NPCs are scripted background characters—shopkeepers, villagers, guards—who exist to fill out the environment. They aren’t controlled by players. They can’t act independently or think for themselves. Their role is to guide players with simple dialogue or create the illusion of a living world. They’re incapable of deviating from their programming.

The term has since escaped its gaming origins and become a kind of cultural shorthand—used to describe real people who seem to behave the same way: repeating lines they’ve heard, adopting views without examination, defending systems that don’t serve them, and reacting with hostility to anything outside the approved script.

When I first encountered the term used this way, I recoiled. The implication—that some people might not be fully human—was shocking. It struck at the very heart of what I believe: that every person is created in the image and likeness of God. So I did what I often do with dangerous or destabilizing ideas—I held it in abeyance. I set it on a shelf and walked past it for a few years.

But eventually, I came to see the value—not in the dehumanizing misuse of the label—but in the pattern it points to.