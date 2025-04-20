I don’t step far outside the topic of surviving electromagnetic poisoning—it’s been my focus for many years now.

But today holds special meaning for me, and for Christians around the world.

So with humility—and only a desire to share what’s changed my life—I’d like to offer a few thoughts, especially if you’ve never really gotten what Easter, or Resurrection Sunday, is all about.

I remember—just 25 years ago—it still seemed like a novelty to see a public debate between a creationist and a Darwinist. And I remember watching those debates, surprised and delighted to see the creationist come out ahead. As time went on, the format shifted: one person defending the traditional view, standing alone against a panel of opponents. And then… the debates stopped altogether.

Not because the creationist arguments got weaker, but because the evolutionary side kept losing—again and again.

No transitional fossils.

No new kinds.

No life ever observed forming from non-life.

Just a fairy tale—promoting “long ago and far away” ideas that don’t jib with real-world observation. It's propped up by time, repeated in textbooks, and protected by institutions more interested in shaping belief than following evidence.

Darwin’s story promised to explain life without a Creator. But nearly two centuries later, the predictions it made have failed. The fossil record doesn’t support it. Genetics doesn’t support it. Direct observation doesn’t support it. And despite decades of effort, scientists still can’t produce even a single living cell from non-living materials.

It’s not science—it’s storytelling. A desperate attempt to erase design, erase purpose, erase accountability. It’s still taught in schools.

Before Darwin, the world had no confusion about our origin. Every culture—though different in name and custom—recognized the same truth: life comes from life. The heavens and the earth were the work of a Creator.

The Christian worldview goes further. Not only were we created by God, but we were made in His image—for purpose, for relationship, and for eternity.

And because we need help—God Himself made The Way. The only way to be reconciled to Him.

That’s what Easter—Resurrection Sunday—is all about.

Not springtime sentiment. Not chocolate and tradition. But resurrection and the offer of a new life.

Jesus Christ—crucified, buried, and raised—took on your sin, defeated death, and provided the Way. The resurrection is the single most world-altering event in human history. It confirms not only who He is, but who we are—and what we’re called to be.

“If you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved.”

—Romans 10:9

Happy Easter!

Image: Yannick Pulver, Unsplash