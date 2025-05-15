Shannon Rowan, author of the seminal book WiFi Refugee: Plight of the Modern Day Canary, has written a new and thought provoking work titled The Red Shoes: Our Devil’s Dance with Technology & How We Can Stop It. Shannon shared the manuscript with me in advance, and then she and I sat down for a powerful conversation to discuss the ideas within. The book is due to be released soon.

This is not just a book about children and screens—it’s about all of us. About the seduction of convenience, the normalization of surveillance, the engineered addiction that turns us into our own jailers. It’s about how we willingly trade the complexity and richness of real human life for curated avatars and dopamine loops—and what it costs us.

In our interview, Shannon pulls back the curtain on the tools, systems, and psychological traps that keep us dancing in red shoes—often without realizing we’ve lost the ability to stop. We talk grooming, feedback loops, algorithmic manipulation, deep institutional failure, what true resistance might look like, and much more—not just for our kids, but for ourselves.

I hope to get this interview out soon on my YouTube channel, but that may take a few days so for now here’s the audio version.

To all of you who support this work through your paid subscriptions: thank you. You make interviews like this possible. You make it possible to take the time to read the hard things, to have the honest conversations, and to publish the truths that are too uncomfortable for the mainstream.

Listen in. You won’t walk away unchanged.