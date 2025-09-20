Hank’s experience: mold healing produces reduced electrical sensitivity.

Between the towers: Hank reports a cluster of atrial fibrillation episodes that he says occurred at particular hours and while positioned on a line between cell towers — a curious detail from our first interview. An RF engineer verifies up to 10x increase in RF intensity during the time span in question and on a line “between the towers”.

This second interview with Hank Allen of Eagle, Idaho centers on his claim that electrical sensitivity dramatically diminished after he reduced the mold burden in his body using the approach described in Neil Nathan’s book, Toxic. So dramatic was the improvement that Hank was able not only to attend his daughter’s high-school graduation as he had hoped, but also to take the family on a vacation to Italy where he felt well.

We also talk about faith, what happened with the lawsuit we discussed in our last interview (supported by CHD), and Hank’s view that changes to radio-frequency safety guidelines — and his belief that broader support for the president and his HHS secretary — would be beneficial. Enjoy the video!