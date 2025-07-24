Have you tried RF testing?

Ever wanted to test a shielding material or strategy before committing to a purchase or installation? Or perhaps you've been frustrated by unpredictable results from your current testing method? Don’t know where to start?

While proper laboratory testing can be prohibitively expensive, there’s an affordable solution that could meet all your needs. By following four key steps and using my low-cost setup, you can create your own minimalist expedient test lab. This setup minimizes RF scatter and addresses the inaccuracies that arise from using a far-field meter in near-field environments.

Benefits of Using This Setup:

Cost Efficiency : This setup provides an accessible option for those on a budget.

Increased Accuracy in Real-World Environments : Reduced RF scatter and improved accuracy by measuring intensity of exposure in the far field.

Quick Results : Get immediate feedback on shielding effectiveness, enabling faster decision-making without the delays of traditional testing methods.

Portability and Flexibility : The setup is easily adaptable for use in various locations, making it ideal for practical on-site assessment of building materials.

Improved Repeatability : Consistently replicate tests with reliable results, ensuring that you can compare shielding strategies under the same conditions.

Real-Time Adjustments: Make instant adjustments based on test results, allowing for quicker identification of the most effective shielding strategies.

I think of this testing methodology as a minimalist approach to expedient testing, adhering to the following definitions:

Minimalism

ˈmi-nə-mə-ˌli-zəm | (noun)

A lifestyle or design philosophy characterized by simplicity, focusing on the essentials and eliminating excess. An approach that prioritizes functionality and efficiency, often involving the reduction of unnecessary elements.

Expedient

ik-ˈspē-dē-ənt (adjective)

Practical and efficient, focusing on achieving immediate results or meeting current needs with the available resources, even if it means making compromises on ideal solutions. Suitable for achieving a particular end in a given situation, often by doing the best possible with what is available, without striving for perfection.

Let’s Talk About: