Broadcast, telco, military—once the only ones allowed to run microwave (RF) links, with explicit infertility and cancer warnings about exposure. Now the same class of links are consumer products, widespread across homes and commercial areas.

In the full interview Joffrey, an Electrical Engineer and Independent EMF Consultant from South Africa with decades of experience in broadcast, telecom, IT and his EMF consulting work, speaks about a variety of issues.

He recounts how his long career in broadcasting and telecommunications—where he often tested new wireless technologies—ultimately led to a collapse of tolerance to synthetic electromagnetic fields. As with a beekeeper who becomes allergic after repeated stings, his accumulated exposure brought on severe electrohypersensitivity symptoms: fatigue, brain fog, insomnia, and flu-like symptoms that subside only when he leaves the city for natural environments.

Joffrey explains how his electrical engineering background, and his father’s early awareness of EMF dangers, helped him identify, quantify and reduce his exposures. After leaving city life, he settled in a remote area and used clever engineering to regain wired connectivity: a remote high-gain LTE antenna linked by fiber to his cabin, providing internet without local RF. Yet he describes how coverage algorithms and new 5G installations steadily increased ambient radiation even in that refuge—creating the present need to relocate once again.

He discusses coping strategies such as iodine supplementation, immersion in ocean water, and minimizing ELF and VLF exposures from wiring and appliances. He shares details about earthing challenges in dry soil, the reflective behavior of metal roofs, and even the possibility of flue pipes acting as waveguides ushering RF into his remote cabin.

The conversation turns to instrumentation and analysis—Safe and Sound Pro II, Cello Eye, PicoScope, radar detectors, and more—revealing the technical depth behind his assessments. Joffrey and Keith note the limitations of existing meters in capturing certain sources including vehicle radar and other millimeter-wave emissions now common in everyday environments.

They also explore intermediate frequency issues inside homes, the problems with peripherals like keyboards and mice, grounding strategies, and the wide variability in earthing practices with South Africa’s solar installations.

Joffrey voices skepticism about so-called personal protection devices—stickers, pendants, “harmonizers”, organite pyramids and more—explaining that none alter the underlying radiation or device behavior, and may even worsen exposures by reflecting signals or numbing biological warning responses. His view: the only effective strategy is avoidance—reducing, distancing, or eliminating sources wherever possible.

The discussion concludes with his focus on conducted and radiated emissions, “dirty electricity,” and his use of oscilloscopes and industrial-grade EMI filters to clean power from inverters and switch-mode supplies. Both men agree that technological convenience has come at a high biological cost and that meaningful protection depends not on magical gadgets but on disciplined, measurable engineering solutions and informed personal choices.

