When I assess a home, AC magnetic fields (MF) are normally the very first thing I investigate—and for good reason. Unlike other types of electromagnetic exposures, environmental magnetic fields from the electrical utility infrastructure are typically impossible to fix.

Local magnetic fields that vary from room to room, however, tell a different story. Elevated levels indoors are often correctable, but they usually point to deeper issues—current flowing where it shouldn’t. In either case, the presence, intensity, and location of elevated magnetic fields quietly define what is possible—or the magnitude of intervention required to make the home viable according to the client’s needs.

In this post, I’ll walk you through exactly how I think about magnetic fields during an assessment:

What they are

Where they come from—both inside and outside the home

Why I’m concerned about them

What cancellation is, how it works, and why it matters

What their patterns reveal about deeper wiring or system issues

What it takes to fix them—when that’s possible

And what practical steps can (and can’t) be taken to reduce exposure

Let’s take a deep look at AC magnetic fields, from my EMF assessment and remediation perspective.