When I assess a home, AC magnetic fields (MF) are normally the very first thing I investigate—and for good reason. Unlike other types of electromagnetic exposures, environmental magnetic fields from the electrical utility infrastructure are typically impossible to fix.
Local magnetic fields that vary from room to room, however, tell a different story. Elevated levels indoors are often correctable, but they usually point to deeper issues—current flowing where it shouldn’t. In either case, the presence, intensity, and location of elevated magnetic fields quietly define what is possible—or the magnitude of intervention required to make the home viable according to the client’s needs.
In this post, I’ll walk you through exactly how I think about magnetic fields during an assessment:
What they are
Where they come from—both inside and outside the home
Why I’m concerned about them
What cancellation is, how it works, and why it matters
What their patterns reveal about deeper wiring or system issues
What it takes to fix them—when that’s possible
And what practical steps can (and can’t) be taken to reduce exposure
Let’s take a deep look at AC magnetic fields, from my EMF assessment and remediation perspective.
