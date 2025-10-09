What you pack matters less than what you shed. Electromagnetic survival depends not on what you carry out of the city, but on what you leave there.

Most never attempt the move until it’s too late. Congratulations for taking action while you still can—not becoming one of the majority blessed with EHS who, according to Klinghardt, “just go away and die quietly.” Many delay until disability and dwindling finances strip away their freedom and community, leaving them increasingly disabled, broke, and suffering—often alone.

You see the danger, admit you are in real trouble, and are choosing to act. That choice alone bodes well for you, for it preserves your options and may even allow you to retain a measure of resilience, continue participating in society, and earn a modest livelihood. More than that, it opens the possibility of a new life—different than the one you left behind, yet perhaps more fulfilling.

You’ve finally accepted the fact that, for you, population centers are uninhabitable from a synthetic field perspective because your sensitivity is now so great that there is no way to practice avoidance at a level supportive of your personal healing thresholds.

You know that a move to the country is required. But relocation cannot be taken lightly—you must get this right the first time, as finances may not support another try. And this is where the challenge lies, for you must embrace a life you’ve never known—learning how to live well on the outskirts of a small town, far from the cities. Assimilation isn’t optional—it is required for survival, and trickier than it may seem because, like all of us, you don’t yet know what you don’t know—but you can learn.

And this is where I’d like to help today, because I not only made the transition myself—first from big-city to country living in 1992, then again to an extremely rural life in 2000—but, during a brief career in executive search, I also placed hard-to-find talent in out-of-the-way places, and I’ve built a strong worldwide network of others who’ve made the transition. These experiences taught me what makes for a good fit in rural versus city life—and how certain attitudes and habits can either smooth or sabotage the move.

With this knowledge and experience, I’ve been able not only to survive but to thrive—and to help others do the same. In the long term it’s about becoming a local, with all that entails in community, belonging, and long-term success. I want to share the one intangible that is absolutely required for those who can no longer survive in cities: assimilation into a rural small-town community.

Here are seven lessons I’ve learned along the way—from my own experience and from others who’ve walked this path. These are the practical dos and don’ts that make the difference between merely relocating and truly belonging.

1. Divorce yourself from your previous lifestyle.

Admit the old life was unsustainable. If it worked, you wouldn’t be here. City scale, specialization, and anonymity breed indifference; close quarters amplify involuntary synthetic-field exposures. Drop the habits and assumptions that kept you there—because preserving life, not lifestyle, is the only way forward.

“No one puts new wine into old wineskins.” (Luke 5:37)

2. Saying—aloud or even to yourself—“We did it differently (implying better) where I was from” will alienate you and create cognitive dissonance with #1.

To locals, that kind of talk is like lighting a neon sign: “I don’t belong here.” Remember, if the place you left had truly worked, you wouldn’t have had to flee. You need what country living can offer. Comparing your old life to theirs not only insults their way of living; it also undermines your chance to be accepted. Keep your big-city stories to yourself forever—or at least until you’ve long been considered a local (ten years at minimum)—and even then, share sparingly. This is the biggest challenge for many “newcomers.”

“A fool takes no pleasure in understanding, but only in expressing his opinion.” (Proverbs 18:2)

3. Overcome tech addiction—spend less time online.

Even wired computers aren’t “safe.” They still create near-field exposures to RF and intermediate frequencies from CPUs, memory management circuits, and other unintentional radiators, as well as from input/output devices and power supplies—not to mention the magnetic fields, electric fields, and dirty electricity from nearby cords.

The more time you spend online, the more you reinforce old patterns of isolation, tech addiction, and electromagnetic suffering. Reducing screen time not only protects your health, it also draws you toward real-world connection in your new community—something far more valuable than another hour in front of a display.

“All of humanity’s problems stem from man’s inability to sit quietly in a room alone.” (Blaise Pascal)

4. Move your body.

Don’t spend all your time inside your fully shielded (if necessary) home. You need time spent in the legitimate fields—the visible and invisible light created for your health and well-being.

Your bones are piezoelectric—you’re meant to move. Motion generates charge, circulation, and resilience. Hopefully you’ve chosen well—an area where peak RF exposures are tolerable during the day, dirty electricity is controlled, and magnetic and electric fields are low enough to support recovery. Movement—gardening, working, walking—in a relatively safe environment matters as much as shielding indoors; it’s part of what allows your body to rebuild.

“Walking is man’s best medicine.” (Hippocrates)

5. Take a menial job.

If you can no longer work in your former career or keep alive the businesses you once built, don’t let pride leave you sitting still. I know from experience. While beginning the work of my new calling as an Independent EMF Consultant, I also took a job at a local raw milk dairy. It wasn’t glamorous, but it rooted me in the community, gave me purpose, and reminded me that being of service to others is fulfilling in ways prestige never was.

Sometimes the humblest work opens the door to acceptance and belonging. By the way, I loved my time working at the dairy! Just as we’re made to move, I believe we’re made to work as well. And don’t forget #1—nobody needs, nobody wants to hear, and you don’t need to even think about the “more important job” you once had. In fact, recognizing the vital importance of your current job—and the silly big-city nature of your former life—is an important marker of success.

“No race can prosper till it learns that there is as much dignity in tilling a field as in writing a poem.” (Booker T. Washington)

6. Don’t try to recruit EMF followers.

You moved to the country to survive, not to start a movement. If you begin preaching about EMF exposures, most locals will quietly distance themselves. Remember, your task is to assimilate, not to convert. Live your life, guard your health, and let people come to you if they’re genuinely curious. Quiet effort is respected; loud campaigning will mark you as an outsider. The truth is, most people today either don’t want to know or simply can’t accept that synthetic fields are incompatible with organic biology.

If you need an accommodation, skip the lecture. A simple “It makes me sick” (apologetically if needed) is enough. That brief honesty lowers defenses and avoids conflict. If curiosity follows, respond to what they ask—no more, no less.

“Even a fool who keeps silent is considered wise; when he closes his lips, he is deemed intelligent.” (Proverbs 17:28)

7. Build new skills.

Learn to make, mend, grow, and repair. Every practical skill increases confidence, reduces expenses, lowers dependency, widens your options, and raises your standing with neighbors. Off-grid competence can be a game changer, opening possibilities for low-EMF living that grid-tied people will never know. The best exposure levels are away from the grid.

“Specialization is for insects.” — Robert A. Heinlein, The Moon is a Harsh Mistress

Conclusion

More than you may realize, you need to become part of the “us,” not the “them” in your new community. The way to do that is simple, but not easy: become a new person who truly embraces country life. Leave behind the habits and assumptions that failed you in the city. Listen more than you speak. Show up, work with your hands, learn useful skills, ask for less, serve more, and let time do its quiet work.

You didn’t move just to survive; you moved to live. Choose the slower rhythm, the smaller circles, the practical dignity of ordinary work, and the humility that earns trust. If you do, you’ll find what you came looking for: a survivable environment, a resilient body and mind, and—over time—a place where people say “ours” when they mean you.

It doesn’t matter how it was done where you came from. You’re here now. Live like it—and preserve life, not lifestyle.