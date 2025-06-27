Keith’s Substack

Keith’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patricia Burke's avatar
Patricia Burke
5d

Keith, you do such good work for this community...with both the videos and the articles...so many EHS people have to limit their time online and it's lovely that you give options...and also go to such efforts to help those electrically injured and with limited availability to share their knowledge and experience. Grateful Grateful

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Donna's avatar
Donna
5d

Anyone have list of places in the USA where one could go to either heal from EMF poisoning, or at least try to see if a health condition improves? Also, are there any lists of people who are as qualified as Keith to visit a home in person to evaluate home safety? Sounds like we need a lot of people starting the needed profession of "healing homes."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Keith Cutter and others
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Keith Cutter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture