In this interview with Karson Linton, we explore his transformative journey of healing from leaky gut syndrome, which resolved within two weeks of relocating his bed from a high 20 mG magnetic field in his bedroom. We discuss the profound connections between mold exposure, electrical sensitivity, and the critical role of thorough environmental assessment and remediation. Karson also reflects on the integration of faith with proactive health measures, offering valuable insights on how our environments shape our well-being.

Health Decline and Leaky Gut Resolution

Karson’s story begins with the health decline he and his family experienced after moving into a trailer that turned out to be moldy. Over time, their health worsened, with Karson developing severe food sensitivities and behavioral anomalies correlated with synthetic field exposures. He describes a noticeable shift in his emotional and psychological state, recalling,

“I’d get angry, I was yelling... I was sitting on the couch and wanting no one to be around me, just hopeless and despairing. I’d never felt that way before.” These changes were subtle at first but became more pronounced as exposure continued. Karson recalls,

“We got out of that bedroom and within two weeks my leaky gut healed... verified with the blood analysis there was no food particles floating around in my blood like every other blood sample we'd ever taken.” This healing process, which began after moving away from a high magnetic field, marked a pivotal moment in Karson’s journey to understanding the impact of his environment on his health.

Mold Exposure and Electrical Sensitivity

Before discovering the magnetic field in his bedroom, Karson’s family had been living in a moldy environment, which he later realized contributed to his sensitivity to electrical fields. He explains,

“When we moved here... the renovations turned out to be moldy... over the next two years our health declined...” It wasn’t until a visit from a Building Biologist that Karson learned about the electromagnetic fields (EMFs) in his home, further complicating his health struggles. He didn’t initially connect mold exposure to electrical sensitivity but soon realized the two could be interlinked.

Body Voltage Readings

As part of a comprehensive assessment, Karson underwent body voltage testing, which revealed, “I had a body voltage reading of 8,000 millivolts... that’s not ideal.” This was far higher than the ideal of 100 millivolts as per building biology standards, highlighting the significant impact of his living environment on his well-being.

Building Biology and Personal Education

Karson’s background in building science helped him make the connection between his health issues and the electromagnetic fields in his environment. His education in Building Biology further deepened his understanding of how environmental factors, particularly EMFs, affect human health. Reflecting on his journey, Karson states,

“I made the decision to pursue certification programs... learning more about electromagnetics...” His education in Building Biology gave him the tools to identify and address the sources of his sensitivity, including the magnetic field in his bedroom.

Faith and Health

One of the more profound aspects of Karson’s journey was the role his Christian faith played in his healing process. Karson that some people of faith might question whether it demonstrated faithlessness to take proactive steps toward healing or whether it was part of his responsibility as a steward of his body. He reflects,

“We take actions for our health which is not a display of faithlessness in God, but a responsibility for the life and the body that he’s entrusted us with.” This perspective allowed him to embrace both his faith and his responsibility to make informed decisions about his environment, balancing spiritual trust with practical steps.

Personal Observations on His Low-Frequency vs. RF Exposure Symptoms

Karson also delves into how he experiences different symptoms depending on the type of EMF exposure. He observes,

“When I’m exposed to lower frequencies... symptoms I tend to notice are more gastrointestinal... leaky gut is, I think, what’s happening.” In contrast, high-frequency RF exposures tend to cause more neurological symptoms like brain fog and difficulty concentrating. Karson’s experiences highlight the varying impacts of different types of EMF on human health, with low-frequency exposures affecting his digestive system and high-frequency exposures triggering cognitive dysfunction.

Pristine Environment: A Turning Point

Karson’s perspective on health shifted dramatically after spending time in a truly pristine EMF-free environment. He recalls an experience in a Provincial Park where the EMF levels were at zero:

“It shifted my view on how good is good enough... it was eye-opening to experience what a natural environment, not corrupted by artificial electromagnetic fields, felt like.” This contrast between his home environment and the pristine campground helped Karson understand what a truly healthy environment should feel like and set a new baseline for what health could look like.

Family Impact and Practical Adjustments

The impact of EMF exposure wasn’t limited to Karson alone. His wife and children also experienced health effects, especially in environments with high EMF levels. Karson explains,

“We have to be pretty careful about where we go... Walmart’s not a great place for us to spend time.” His family has learned to identify environments that exacerbate their symptoms, which has made them more mindful of where they spend their time. Creating a safe, EMF-free environment at home has been a crucial step in managing their health.

Concluding Thoughts on Assessment and Remediation

As Karson continues to refine his approach to in-home assessments, he stresses the importance of testing environmental changes and not just assuming that they will work. He says,

“The only way to test it is to do it yourself... to know you’re coming into a space that meets these metrics.” This approach has been key to Karson’s success in managing his own health and helping others with their EMF exposure issues. By establishing a baseline in a truly pristine environment, he has gained confidence in the efficacy of remediation efforts.

For more in-depth insights, here’s the link to the YouTube video of our interview, where we dive into the twin pillars of electromagnetic healing: accurate assessment and remediation to reduce exposure intensity, paired with a productive mindset for lasting health improvement.

The contents of this essay are provided for informational purposes only and are not intended to substitute for the advice provided by your doctor or other healthcare professional. It is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, healthcare or medical advice.