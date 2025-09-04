Enrollment for the EMF Consultant Training is closing fast.
Deadline: Saturday, September 6th at 6:00 PM Pacific Time.
Training Dates: Monday, October 6 – Friday, October 10
This is the quickest, most cost-effective, and most comprehensive EMF consultant program available anywhere. What makes it truly unique is that you’ll learn EMF assessment by doing mentored, real-world client evaluations amidst the stunning mountains and lakes of the Idaho Panhandle.
Program Highlights:
Hands-on learning: Develop real assessment skills in real environments, not just theory.
Save money on equipment: Use my professional meters during training so you can make smart purchase decisions later.
Ultimate personalized attention: Only two students per class for maximum one-on-one mentoring.
Explore real-world infrastructure: Field trips focused on electrical and RF systems.
Ongoing support: After-class mentoring for your first three client evaluations.
Seats are extremely limited—only two students per class—and the signup window is almost closed. Contact here to enroll.
I wish there was virtual class :/ I know in-person better. By not flying I am saving myself EMF exposure though :) And I also don't have a REAL ID nor passport #CivilLiberties!