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Gabi Munoz's avatar
Gabi Munoz
5h

This is in agreement with my own experience. I tried indoors grounding products several years ago. I did not feel better (or worse) from it and eventually stopped doing it. After moving to a quasi rural area I tried earthing in the garden but never felt better from it. But when I go hiking to places away from electrified areas, I do feel such a peace and relaxation when I ground on rocks. I feel the body draining bad, agitating energy, and finally settling down.

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1 reply by Keith Cutter
Satya's avatar
Satya
19hEdited

Such an important topic Keith. Thank you! So upsetting to know that the earth is being polluted in this way. I do feel the difference when walking barefoot in a very remote area, as the Tinnitus disappears completely. I too had a terrible experience with grounding sheets, grounded into the earth with a metal stake. Worst night of my life and took me a long time to recover.

I've been wondering about my tent, which has metal poles. I often don't sleep well when camping, which is disappointing. I wonder if it would be helpful to ground the poles. I only had a TF2 meter with me the last time I was camping and noticed some current on the poles. The campground had no electricity, so I wondered where the current could have been coming from. I had the meter balanced on the junction where the poles met and I was standing some distance away. When I laid the meter on the ground, it measured 0.0 V/M. Wishing I'd had my NFA 1000 with me, but I don't like leaving it in a hot van when I'm camping.

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