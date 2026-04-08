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Is it fair to say that the true purpose of a thing is revealed not in what it claims, but in what it produces?

Milton Friedman once observed, “One of the great mistakes is to judge policies and programs by their intentions rather than their results.”

Taken seriously, that insight forces a difficult but necessary shift. It asks us to stop listening to what systems say they are for—and instead observe, over time, what they reliably produce.

If we do that honestly, patterns begin to emerge.

Before considering EMF issues, let’s consider something else that’s familiar.

Consider modern agriculture.

We are told it exists to feed the population—efficiently, abundantly, and safely. And in one sense, it does. Yields have increased. Supply chains have expanded. Food is available in quantities unimaginable a century ago.

But over time, what does this system actually produce?

It produces food grown in depleted soils, with diminishing nutrient density—a trend well documented over the past century. It produces crops engineered for durability and transport rather than nourishment. It produces ultra-processed products. It produces seed oils.

It produces fewer farmers, larger farms, and the slow dismantling of local food economies—replacing communities of producers with systems of production.

The system also produces food tainted with harmful chemicals—permitted in the United States while restricted or banned in other countries, including potassium bromate in bread, azodicarbonamide in dough conditioners, and preservatives and dyes that require warning labels or reformulation elsewhere in the world.

So we are left with a question:

If a system (USDA, FDA and Big Ag) consistently produces conditions that contribute to metabolic dysfunction, is it fair to say its purpose—at least in part—is metabolic dysfunction?

Before moving on to EMF concerns, there is a critical physical principle that shapes everything that follows. Exposure is not uniform. It is profoundly influenced by distance. According to the Inverse Square Law, intensity falls off rapidly as distance increases. Which means the opposite is also true: the closer the source, the greater the exposure—often dramatically so.

This is not an abstract point. It is the difference between background environmental levels and direct, near-body exposure. And in the systems we are about to consider, proximity is not incidental—it is designed in.

We are told that modern wireless systems exist to connect us—to increase convenience, efficiency, communication, and safety.

And again, in one sense, they do.

But over time, what do they produce?

They produce increasing levels of personal and environmental pulse-modulated radiofrequency radiation—both near the body and throughout the environment.

Cell phones produce continuous, near-body RF exposure—affecting users, those nearby, and extending outward through infrastructure required to maintain service.

WiFi systems produce persistent ambient RF fields throughout homes, workplaces, and—perhaps most concerning—schools, radiating children and teachers throughout the day with no meaningful way to opt out.

Bluetooth devices produce localized, body-adjacent emissions—frequently positioned at or near the head—and affecting those nearby as well.

Baby monitors produce continuous, near-body RF exposure—placed in close proximity to infants, resulting in sustained, heightened exposure throughout time spent in their cribs and increased radiation levels throughout the home.

Smart meters of all kinds introduce additional considerations—revenue models, surveillance capabilities, and remote discontinuation of service—but here we will focus on the electromagnetic effects.

Smart electric meters produce both radiofrequency radiation and conducted electrical noise, placing new sources of emissions on or near every home attached to the electric grid—while increasing radiation exposure for the broader community.

Smart water and gas meters extend this pattern—introducing additional RF sources into the immediate living environment, often without meaningful consent or awareness—while increasing radiation exposure for everyone.

The “internet of things” multiplies in-home exposures—filling living spaces with always-on, radiating devices—often unknown to occupants.

Mesh networks multiply RF exposures. Every node becomes both transmitter and receiver, increasing overall environmental radiation as each packet is relayed across multiple devices. What was once a single transmission becomes many—multiplied across the network.

Vehicular radar systems introduce additional layers of strange new mmWave RF radiation, operating continuously in traffic environments, affecting those in front of, behind, alongside and within vehicles.

Millimeter-wave door sensors—now ubiquitous at supermarket entrances—produce localized millimeter wave RF radiation for those who pass through and nearby checkout clerks.

And beyond the infrastructure itself, entire categories of applications—designed around constant engagement—drive prolonged device use, increasing both personal exposure and the density of environmental radiation required to sustain that engagement.

Again, the question presents itself:

If a system consistently produces increasing, unavoidable, and often involuntary exposure—especially at close range, where the effects are most pronounced—is it sufficient to describe its purpose as connection?

Or is its purpose more accurately revealed in what it produces—ever-increasing human radiation exposure?

Near the end of this line of thinking, we are confronted with another observation. Olle Johansson has pointed to disturbing ecological trends, including reports of dramatic species reductions including insect and pollinator populations—figures often cited in the range of 50% to 75% in some regions.

If even a portion of these observations holds, then the implications extend beyond individual exposure to the stability of entire ecosystems.

Is it fair to say modern systems exist, at least in part, to increase individual and community radiation exposure?

And in doing so, to contribute to pollinator decline, antibacterial resistance, disruption of the blood-brain barrier, metabolic degradation, and the creation of environments that a growing number can no longer tolerate?

Over time, systems speak clearly—not through their claims, but through their outputs.

And if we are unwilling to evaluate those outputs honestly, we place ourselves at a distinct disadvantage.

Because it is difficult—perhaps impossible—to prevail against something you do not first understand.

Over time, the purpose of a system is not declared—it is revealed.

As Sun Tzu wrote in The Art of War:

“If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles.”

But if we judge systems only by what they claim—rather than what they produce—we may never recognize what we are actually facing.

As Proverbs 22:3 reminds us:

“The prudent sees danger and hides himself, but the simple go on and suffer for it.”

Modern systems, regardless of stated intentions, produce synthetic field exposures—never demonstrated over the long term to be without harm.

What will you do with this knowledge?