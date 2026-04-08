Keith’s Substack

Keith’s Substack

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Aubrey Enoch's avatar
Aubrey Enoch
1d

Form Follows Function.

When we see an activity produce a particular outcome, then we should realize that the outcome is the purpose of the activity.

Form follows function.

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Peter Torito's avatar
Peter Torito
1d

Finally some real wisdom. Experts tend to blame these trends on bad policies, poor knowledge at political level or greed from the part of big tech, big pharma and the military-industrial complex. But we must finally face our fears and call things by their propper names: reducing the lifespan of the "useless eaters" and depopulation agenda. Once we see the truth we can not unsee it. Once we see the big picture suddenly all the pieces of the puzzle fall into their right place. Welcome to "the game" Keith and the truth will make you free my friend :)

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