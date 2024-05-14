Interview with Hank Allen

Some of my favorite people are the ones who have arguably come close to death from electromagnetic poisoning, have reclaimed their lives and are now helping others who suffer.
Hank Allen and I recently recorded this interview in which we discussed a broad range of topics including:
Why Hank suspectes cell phone radiation was the likely cause of his cardiac issues including 15 episodes of atrial fibrulation.
What it’s like to suffer from electromagnetic poisoning
Mold Exposure
Relocation from California to a lower EMF home in Idaho
Success and failure in challenging the need for new cell phone towers
The destruction of Hank’s bee hives after a new tower was placed near his home
Idahoans for Safe Technology
Real Estate as a lower EMF career option
The creation of uninhabitable spaces for those who suffer in synthetic electromagnetic environments
Hank’s observations about lines between cell towers in his area
How he found other members of his local community also suffering from cardiac issues
Helping people find lower EMF locations and ‘wrinkles’ in the earth with potential long-term protection from terrestrial RF radiation sources.
I’m concerned that if I post this video on my normal channel it will be censored and I may be de-platformed so for now I’m posting it here as a special post for my financial supporters on Substack while I explore other options for video posting.
