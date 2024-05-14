Interview with Hank Allen

Some of my favorite people are the ones who have arguably come close to death from electromagnetic poisoning, have reclaimed their lives and are now helping others who suffer.

Hank Allen and I recently recorded this interview in which we discussed a broad range of topics including:

Why Hank suspectes cell phone radiation was the likely cause of his cardiac issues including 15 episodes of atrial fibrulation.

What it’s like to suffer from electromagnetic poisoning

Mold Exposure

Relocation from California to a lower EMF home in Idaho

Success and failure in challenging the need for new cell phone towers

The destruction of Hank’s bee hives after a new tower was placed near his home

Idahoans for Safe Technology

Real Estate as a lower EMF career option

The creation of uninhabitable spaces for those who suffer in synthetic electromagnetic environments

Hank’s observations about lines between cell towers in his area

How he found other members of his local community also suffering from cardiac issues

Helping people find lower EMF locations and ‘wrinkles’ in the earth with potential long-term protection from terrestrial RF radiation sources.

I’m concerned that if I post this video on my normal channel it will be censored and I may be de-platformed so for now I’m posting it here as a special post for my financial supporters on Substack while I explore other options for video posting.