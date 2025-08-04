Though Rosalito and I have each created our own quiet refuges, we know that many still suffer—some without knowing why, others too shy to speak aloud what they know to be true. Many don’t yet know how to find a safe place, or how to make the one they have more bearable. This song is our offering—a voice for the unheard, a witness for the unseen. We’re putting the red shoes to good use now, not for escape or display, but to carry truth forward… even if only a few truly understand.

1× 0:00 -2:28

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

I Feel This Poison

Lyrics: Keith Cutter

Music, Arrangement, and Vocals: Rosalito

It makes me sick,

That glowing leash—

You scroll and smile,

I find no peace.

I feel this poison

I miss my friends,

I’m all alone,

This buzzing air

I have no home.

I feel this poison

WiFi burns,

It pulls me down,

A silent blight,

Throughout my town.

I feel this poison

E-H-S,

Exploding head,

I feel the harm

It gives me dread.

I feel this poison

Still I breathe,

And still I roam—

Searching silence

To find a home.

Ooh… I feel this poison

A place to live

I’ve never found—

This screaming sky,

This tainted ground.

I feel this poison