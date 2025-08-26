Awakening to What Works—and What Doesn’t

A great awakening is underway! People are finally realizing that harmonizers are nonsense—useless in reversing electromagnetic poisoning. This is encouraging, because while I understand the desperation that drives people to grasp at straws, my experience is that only three things reduce personal exposure once a careful assessment is made: remove the source, increase distance, or shield where appropriate.

I feel that no time or money should be wasted on harmonizers—or those who promote them. That energy belongs on the serious work of reducing sensitivity and increasing resilience through effective avoidance.

The Theater of Contradictions

What’s truly amusing is watching those profiting from harmonizer sales suddenly point fingers at others, shouting: “Theirs are fake, do you hear me? Mine are the only real harmonizers!”

Better than a royal standoff: two emperors, no clothes, both insisting only the other is naked and they aren’t. Pass the popcorn.

Will the Followers Keep Following?

What I’m really curious to see is whether their followers will keep following—still trusting those who profit by selling the fantasy that a magical trinket makes it safe to live in a sea of harmful radiation. Or will they finally turn to the harder, but far more fruitful work: understanding their own exposures across all four common phenomena, and reducing them to the unique level that truly supports their health—where sensitivity declines and resilience grows?

Forty Years of Survival: Why I Hold This Opinion

This is the basis of my opinion that harmonizers are an unproductive distraction: I mark forty years this year of surviving electromagnetic poisoning (I don’t call it EHS). Before discovering the real benefits of effective avoidance, I once — to my shame — purchased a so-called harmonizer device, on the advice of an influencer I trusted. It did nothing. And that experience isn’t unique. In all my conversations with clients, and in published interviews with others like me from around the world who have actually reduced sensitivity and gained resilience, not one has ever reported improvement from such devices. What I have seen, time and again, are endless variations of the same unproven promise, repackaged and resold.

The Familiar Forms They Take

Common Categories of Harmonizer-Style “Protection Devices”

(products claiming to neutralize, block, or transform EMFs — but which do not measurably reduce exposure)

Wearables: Jewelry That Saves the Day?

Pendants & Necklaces – crystal, resin, or metal discs worn on the body, advertised as balancing or harmonizing energy fields.

Bracelets & Wristbands – rubber, silicone, copper, or beaded bands marketed as generating protective frequencies.

Amulets / Charms / Rings – jewelry pieces promoted as providing personal shielding.

Watch-Like Devices – strap-on devices said to emit scalar, quantum, or frequency-based protection.

Stickers & Attachments: Because a Hologram Fixes Everything

Phone/Laptop Stickers – adhesive “chips,” holograms, or metallic stickers marketed as neutralizing EMF.

Diodes / Discs – small objects attached to electronics, often branded as “converters” or “blockers.”

Wallet or ID Cards – credit-card sized plates carried in pockets or purses, said to radiate protective fields.

Plug-In / Room Devices

Wall-Plug Neutralizers – devices plugged into outlets, advertised as cleansing EMFs in an entire room or house.

Tabletop Pyramids / Globes / Blocks – resin or crystal-filled ornaments promoted as energy harmonizers.

“Scalar” or “Quantum” Generators – electronic boxes claimed to broadcast protective waves across a space.

Orgonite / Shungite Objects – blocks, pyramids, or decorative pieces sometimes marketed for in-home use. While they may create a localized effect similar to placing any dense material (such as charcoal) in front of a source, they do not measurably reduce exposure intensity beyond the immediate size of the object itself.

Personal Carry Items: Pocket Protection Charms

Pocket Stones – polished shungite, tourmaline, or orgonite pieces carried as portable protection.

Charged Crystals – quartz, amethyst, or other crystals sold as “programmed” or “activated” against EMFs.

Keychains & Mini Talismans – small items for daily carry, essentially miniature versions of pendants or stones.

Other Marketing Labels

Neutralizers / Blockers / Reducers – broad marketing names with no consistent mechanism offered.

Subtle Energy Devices – products invoking terms like “biofield,” “tachyon,” or “scalar energy.”

Water Structuring Discs & Bottles – items claiming to make drinking water resistant to EMF effects.

Why the Claims Don’t Convince Me

Part of the marketing for these products rests on claims that their effects can’t be measured, yet are supposedly beneficial. Some even point to “research” presented in ways that suggest a positive impact. But after listening carefully to the most sensitive people I know—the ones who can instantly discern subtle changes in exposure—not a single person has ever told me that one of these devices brought them increased resilience or reduced sensitivity.

Until I hear that testimony from those living closest to the edge, or experience it myself, I remain convinced that harmonizers are a distraction from the real benefits of effective avoidance.

If these devices truly worked, school teachers could set a pyramid on their desks and every child would be safe. Wireless providers could bolt a chunk of shungite to their towers and declare the whole land protected—and liability eliminated. The fact that such scenarios sound absurd tells you everything you need to know.

I could make a fortune selling harmonizers. But I never have—and hope I never will.

