Keith’s Substack

Keith’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Luzzie's avatar
Luzzie
2d

I'm sitting at my desk reading your article. A shungite pyramid is on my desk in front of my laptop. I'm wearing a beautiful bracelet that has 9 pieces of polished shungite -- a gift from a concerned friend. I have a beautiful shungite pendant that somehow got lost. A small shungite stone is in my robe's pocket. All this shungite, while also knowing that any protection would be negligible.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Keith Cutter
Lisa Raskin's avatar
Lisa Raskin
2d

Thanks Keith! Excellent piece.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Keith Cutter
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Keith Cutter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture