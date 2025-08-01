Keith’s Substack

Liz
10h

This is so sad, but not unexpected. Truly a great loss. I had the privilege of meeting both George and his wife Joan when I was in Australia shooting my EMF doc in 2009. For reasons I am unable to speak about here, I have been unable to release it, although I am considering it. He was such a lovely, caring, intelligent and wise man. I know he is in a better place now, with his beloved Joan and has the peace he so longed for...he only wanted to be left alone by the EMFs, but it just never happened. If all he wanted to hear was "well done, good and faithful servant," I have no doubt he will hear it and be welcomed into God's eternal kingdom. He was such a good guy. He will truly be missed. Rest in peace my fellow EMF warrior.

Peter Torito
9h

The Lord has finally delivered him...RIP

