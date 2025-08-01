My friend George has gone on to his reward. Having endured more than twice the 40 years of electromagnetic suffering that I have experienced, I stand in admiration of the way he constantly and generously shared his journey and knowledge with others, helping them navigate an increasingly toxic world with clarity, while remaining faithful to the end.

George Parker was born on May 26, 1937, in Townsville, North Queensland.

His lifelong health challenges from synthetic field exposures had an early beginning. In 1943, during World War II, his family was evacuated from Townsville to Brisbane. According to George, the house they moved into had an old and hazardous electrical system, and George’s bed was positioned against the wall where antiquated wiring ran. He became chronically ill and was at one point bedridden for a month. When the family later moved to a nearby newly constructed home with modern, shielded electrical wiring, his health improved noticeably. Looking back, George recognized the impact of these environmental exposures on his well-being.

He began his military service in 1951 by joining the Citizen Military Force, Australia’s equivalent to the United States’ National Guard. During his early years of service, he became involved with wireless communications, serving as an Artillery Signaller. In 1959, he transitioned to the Regular Army. Because of his prior experience and skill in communications, he was assigned to the Corps of Signals following his recruit training.

George served in the Regular Army for 21 years, including a deployment to Vietnam in 1969, where he served as a troop sergeant responsible for managing communications between headquarters and Task Force. During this time, he sustained what he referred to as “serious burns” from field communications equipment, an incident that marked a significant turning point in his health.

Health issues resurfaced throughout his military service, culminating in diagnoses of encephalitis and peripheral neuropathy, which eventually caused extensive damage to both his peripheral and central nervous systems.

George married Joan Alsbury on March 31, 1962. The couple shared 57 years of marriage before Joan’s passing on April 14, 2019, due to brain and lung cancer. George noted that Joan had been a frequent user of wireless technologies.

Known for his thoughtful curiosity, George often remarked, “What you know today, you learnt yesterday,” and was fond of asking others, “Why is it so?” These questions reflected his humility, lifelong search for understanding and willingness to challenge assumptions.

George daily served a Facebook group, called "EMF and EHS Warrior Support Group", for many years, personally welcoming each new member and sharing generously in hopes of making others’ journeys easier by helping them understand the personal dynamics, medical paradigm, and technical issues involved in achieving effective avoidance of EMF/EMR.

I will remember George for his enduring faith. In one of his final emails to me, he wrote, “Bless you, mate, and I pray I will see you in the glory of our Lord Jesus Christ.” The day before, he had shared, “All I want to hear is, Well done, good and faithful servant!"