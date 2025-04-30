Why It Matters to Hear Directly from the Afflicted

There’s something powerful—undeniable—about looking into the eyes of someone who’s been harmed and hearing them speak plainly about electromagnetic injury.

What began in Europe as an effort to help elected officials and doctors understand the biological incompatibility of synthetic EMFs has become something much more. It’s now a global movement, with over 3,250 signatories and a growing archive of video testimonies that are capturing attention worldwide.

What makes this different?

No intermediaries.

You hear directly from those affected.

EHS sufferers speaking for themselves—in their own words—in short, powerful one-minute videos.

After a brief two-minute introduction, you’ll see 18 back-to-back personal stories from around the world. Then stay tuned for a short interview with Rosalito, who shares how a small group of friends helped launch what’s quickly becoming an international phenomenon.

This is exactly the spirit behind my podcast and YouTube channel. From the beginning, I’ve worked to eliminate filters and speak plainly—from one sufferer to another. This video testimony campaign is a perfect continuation of that same mission: to make the invisible visible.

🎥 Watch or contribute your own story: https://empvictims.org/temoignages-2/

✍️ Read and sign the appeal: https://empvictims.org/

Let’s keep telling the truth—face to face, voice to voice. Because stories change minds. And when shared, they can spark real change.

This work takes time and effort—but it’s a joy and a calling to bring it to you. Thank you for your encouragement, and for your financial support. It makes this ongoing effort possible, and I’m truly grateful.