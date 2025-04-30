Keith’s Substack

Keith’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ROSALITO's avatar
ROSALITO
2h

I want to say a HUGE THANK YOU to you, Keith, as well as to the 18 courageous people who were the first to participate to this series. Work in progress...

If anyone needs technical help to record or send his video, I will do my best.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Keith Cutter
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Keith Cutter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture