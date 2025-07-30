Keith’s Substack

Keith’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TechVet's avatar
TechVet
4d

You don't mention DE. Why not? I moved from a densely populated area (50K/s.m.) to a less densely populated area (1K/s.m.) on the assumption that dramatically reducing wireless devices per user would amount to relief. I got no relief whatsoever. NONE. And yet - my Safe and Sound meter gave the location a green light. Turns out, I moved to a solar town and those inverters (unfiltered) turn out to load massive amounts of DE onto the neighborhood grid - and my not-so-safe (it turns out) refuge.

Do you have an opinion re. Greenwave vs Graham Stetzer filters?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Keith Cutter and others
Peter Torito's avatar
Peter Torito
4dEdited

Why is the rabbit unaffraid? Because his smarter than the panther... I'm living in a shielded home and wear a Faraday suit outdoors, I'm fully protected while watching the mindless crowd headed towards the precipice. They are hypnotised by their colourfull rectangles and won't listen to reason. They protest the 5G masts while using cellphones that irradiate them 100x more and surround themselves at home with a pile of wireless garbage. May God have mercy on their souls...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Keith Cutter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture