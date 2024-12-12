One of my least favorite things in the world is people who prey on ‘my people’ – those who’s lives have been marked by much suffering from synthetic EMF exposure.
It’s hard enough for one to make their way through the labyrinth of reversing electromagnetic poisoning without those who empty pockets by promoting useless products and wacky health hacks through forever EMF Summits.
Daniel Vasku and I talked about the ‘snake oil’ salesmen during our recent conversation.
Yes, absolutely right Keith. They sell nowadays a device called emGuarde. It seemed odd to me that they always prove it's efficacy with the same meter called RD9300 which is nowhere to find apart from the same manufacturer of the emGuarde. They tried to sell one to a friend of mine but she has a SSP2 and saw that the RF levels would not go down when plugging in the device while the seller's meter reading dropped to zero. Later another friend sent me a video of the device and he measured it with a Gigahertz-Solutions HF59B and saw a weird 35 MHz continuous signal while the device was plugged in. What the snake oil sellers did, they built a RF emiter which sends a signal to their "meter" to bring the levels on the screen to zero, basically it's only a remote control and has no effect of cutting down on RF radiation, it actually increases it. But it looks spectacular to the innocent victims. I finally found a video on Youtube where someone has opened the device and exposed the scam. It's a pitty for his poor English and the zombies seized the opportunity to attack him Ad Hominem in the comments but the cat is out of the bag. I would have personally used an SSP2 in the video for better explanation. You can watch the video here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r2Z_4lLKaCc
Loved this chat. Totally agree. FYI Keith, I purchased the same products and they did the exact opposite of what they were meant to achieve. The body knows what works and what doesn't. Trust those that feel EMF, they are the only ones you can rely on to provide the truth, along with the people that have studied the science, and the effects. Canaries are special people. Thank you