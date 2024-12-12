One of my least favorite things in the world is people who prey on ‘my people’ – those who’s lives have been marked by much suffering from synthetic EMF exposure.

It’s hard enough for one to make their way through the labyrinth of reversing electromagnetic poisoning without those who empty pockets by promoting useless products and wacky health hacks through forever EMF Summits.

Daniel Vasku and I talked about the ‘snake oil’ salesmen during our recent conversation.