Do you feel a calling to help others and make a lasting impact in your community? Imagine transforming your passion into action by becoming an essential resource for those navigating the challenges of EMF exposure. The EMF Remedy Basic Assessment Workshop empowers you with the tools, knowledge, and confidence to step into this unique and rewarding role.

📅 Workshop Details

Dates : January 13-17, 2025

Location : Eagles’ Nest, Sagle, Idaho

Audience : Aspiring EMF consultants, Electro-Sensitives, and anyone passionate about service and well-being.

Focus : Learn hands-on in-home EMF assessment, master powerful remediation techniques, and gain confidence with professional tools.

Class Size: Exclusive to 2 participants for maximum individual attention and growth.

🔑 Unlock Your Ability to Serve

Hands-On Experience : Picture yourself conducting real client assessments under expert guidance.

Confidence with Tools : Feel the certainty of using trainer-provided equipment to choose the best for your future work.

Real-Life Scenarios : Step into the kind of practical, actionable learning that most programs leave out.

Mentorship in Action : Visualize working alongside Keith Cutter in live assessments, learning as you go.

Expansive Insights : Explore electrical infrastructure, radar, ‘smart’ meters, and more during guided driving tours.

Customized Learning: Small class size ensures that your unique needs are met.

🌟 Why This Workshop?

Imagine the satisfaction of knowing you’re helping families and communities address a critical need. Picture yourself as a local leader in EMF remediation, creating measurable improvements in people’s lives. There’s no faster way to begin making an impact than with this immersive, expertly designed program.

💰 Logistics

Cost : $4000 plus $80/night lodging

Registration Deadline : December 13th, 2024

Bonus: A complimentary mentoring session with Keith Cutter to support your first solo evaluation after returning home.

🔥 Act Now – Limited Spots Available

Close your eyes and imagine a future where your skills make a tangible difference. This isn’t just a workshop—it’s your gateway to a meaningful career.

📧 Email keith@EMFremedy.com to reserve your spot and take the first step toward becoming a trusted EMF resource in your community.

Empower yourself to empower others. The tools, the knowledge, and the confidence you need are just one decision away. Take the leap and join us in January to unlock your potential!