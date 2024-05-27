Keith’s Substack

Proton Magic
May 27, 2024

"While the placebo effect is real, and people might feel better about using their tech, I've never measured a significant reduction in field strength. Effective advertising appeals to our desire for a quick fix."

👉 I agree with Keith, living in a pristine, or at least low EMF environment is the answer.

Tami Berman
May 27, 2024

In my experience, you can't avoid technology or being exposed to it, unless you want to be a hermit. I just attended my daughter's graduation from graduate school and will have more graduations to attend in the future. There is no avoiding exposure anywhere you go. I live in Vermont, moved here because of my EHS. The moment I get in my car, I am exposed. I can see that even if I have an old car, "They" have installed small 5G antennas at every small town along the road. I did invest in this Qi-sheild device and was hoping for some relief when being in company, but sadly I have not felt any difference. This one was even recommended by my building biologist. It does claim to reduce EMF's by 40%. https://consciousspaces.com/en-us/products/qi-shield-emf-device. Thank goodness for homeopathy. A sugar pill that is not placebo.

