Last Class of 2025

Here Are the Particulars:

Location: Eagles’ Nest in Sagle, Idaho (closest airport is Spokane, WA)

Dates: October 6-10th

Cost: $8,000 per person

Why This Training?

We need more qualified EMF consultants. The new Secretary of Health and Human Services has signaled concern about EMF exposure, reinforcing what many have long suspected. As awareness increases, so does the need for an expansion in capable consultants who can assess and remediate in-home EMF exposures. This training exists to meet that demand.

This isn’t a lengthy course packed with abstract theory or proprietary methods. I’m going to train you exactly how I do it—no trade secrets, nothing withheld. You’ll leave this training with the knowledge, confidence, and real-world experience to begin serving your local community, with a solid foundation to build on. Alternatively, if you’re electrically sensitive—you’ll have a new skill-set to help you find and create safer living opportunities for life.

Like any profession, EMF Consultants gains expertise with each client they serve. This training equips you with the essential skills to conduct basic assessments and remediation, while fostering continued growth through hands-on experience. You’ll learn by doing—starting on day one, conducting mentored assessments in real-world settings.

You won’t know everything—no one does—but you’ll be ready to serve, making a real difference with each client you help. And as you gain experience and refine your skills, one day the student may become the teacher.

In fact, that’s my hope—that I’m training tomorrow’s trainers. And when you’re up and running, you won’t be left on your own. You’ll have ongoing ‘back-office’ support from an experienced mentor, ensuring you can confidently serve your clients and build a thriving practice.

What You’ll Learn

How to conduct basic EMF assessments using the right equipment for the task

Effective remediation strategies, including my personal favorites

How to navigate real-world client interactions and avoid common pitfalls

Develop an understanding of electrical infrastructure through "field trips"

Which meters YOU prefer (use mine to decide which you like best before purchasing your own)

What I’ve Learned in 40 Years of Surviving Electromagnetic Poisoning

I’ve never a client to successfully handle EMF assessment and remediation entirely on their own without help. There’s no better or faster way to reduce personal exposure than working with a qualified local consultant. Most communities in the U.S. don’t have a qualified local consultant—but they need one.

This is your opportunity to become that consultant and make a real impact in your community.

Why So Expensive?

Some may wonder why this training costs what it does. The answer is simple: two student limit—it’s an intensive, hands-on mentorship with a level of depth and personal attention that larger programs simply can’t offer. I’m not aware of any program like this anywhere in the world. Learn EMF assessment by doing mentored EMF assessments.

Small Group Size for Real-World Training – This is not a seminar where 30 people sit in a classroom. Only two students are accepted per session. Why? Because effective mentorship with larger groups is impossible and because you can’t troop a large group into private homes and expect to maintain a productive environment for clients or students. A smaller group ensures you receive individualized instruction, hands-on experience, and direct mentorship while maintaining a comfortable experience for the client.

Ongoing mentorship during your first three evaluations is included in the price. Once you’ve completed your initial training you cement your knowledge and skills through ongoing mentorship.

This is a serious training for those who are serious about this work. The cost reflects the real-world experience, small group size, and the depth of mentorship provided—not just for one week, but no additional cost through your first 3 assessments.

Secure Your Spot Now—Limited Availability

Deadline: Complete your enrollment soon—first come, first served.

Here’s our indoor classroom:

Here’s our outdoor classroom:

Lodging available at the Eagles’ Nest for first student (additional price)

Sorry, no scholarships available