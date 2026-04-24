Having just read a well researched essay on the subject of asthma, I found myself reflecting on my own personal and professional observations—how often health conditions shift when synthetic electromagnetic exposures are reduced.

Today I want to share a brief account from an interview I conducted with Dave Stetzer.

Here’s what Dave shared.

He described a school where one classroom had already earned a reputation—students and teachers could only tolerate being in it for limited periods before needing to rotate out due to illness. When he measured the environment, that room showed the highest levels of what’s commonly called dirty electricity—high-frequency voltage transients riding on standard electrical wiring.

Using an oscilloscope, he identified the issue and addressed it. Filters were then installed—first in two of the buildings.

In the months that followed, something changed.

Teacher absences dropped. Enough so that the cost of substitute teachers declined to the point that the filters effectively paid for themselves within that same school year.

But something else was noticed—this time by school staff, not by anyone looking for an electrical explanation.

The school nurse began to see a pattern. Students who had regularly come in for asthma inhaler use… stopped coming in.

This wasn’t just one child.

It was building-wide.

In the two buildings where filters had been installed, inhaler visits dropped off after a specific point in time.

Then the third building received the same filters.

And the same pattern appeared there as well.

I’ve learned to pay attention when patterns repeat.

This wasn’t presented as a cure for asthma. And I’m not making any medical claims here. This is not diagnosis or treatment. What I am offering is something much simpler: a question worth considering.

Stetzer suggested a possible explanation consistent with a general physiological response—namely, that certain electrical conditions may provoke histamine release in some individuals. The analogy is straightforward: if several people allergic to cats are exposed, their reactions may differ—rash, wheezing, watery eyes—but the underlying mechanism is similar. You can manage symptoms, or you can remove the source.

In my own work, I’ve seen enough to take these observations seriously. I’ve previously shared a case of tinnitus resolved in a single visit. In my own life, I experienced complete remission of crippling arthritis and generalized anxiety disorder after addressing my environment.

And one of the most consistent realities I see is this:

Most people have never had their electromagnetic environment professionally measured—ever.

Simply knowing what exposures are present, often for the very first time in their lives, can be profoundly clarifying. When something can be measured, it can be understood—and often improved.

This is why I emphasize professional assessment. Not guesswork. Not gadgets. Not personal protection devices. Measured conditions, interpreted correctly, followed by targeted remediation.

You don’t have to agree—you just have to be willing to see for yourself.

If this were your child, would you want to know?

There may be many contributing factors behind a diagnosis of asthma. But one category is almost never considered—the electromagnetic environment in which that child lives, learns, and sleeps.

So I’ll leave you with this.

If cleaning up your home’s electromagnetic environment is low-risk, measurable, and potentially beneficial…

what’s keeping you from a professional assessment from a trusted resource?