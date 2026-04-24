EMF and Asthma: A Question Worth Asking
The Children No Longer Needed Their Inhalers
Having just read a well researched essay on the subject of asthma, I found myself reflecting on my own personal and professional observations—how often health conditions shift when synthetic electromagnetic exposures are reduced.
Today I want to share a brief account from an interview I conducted with Dave Stetzer.
Here’s what Dave shared.
He described a school where one classroom had already earned a reputation—students and teachers could only tolerate being in it for limited periods before needing to rotate out due to illness. When he measured the environment, that room showed the highest levels of what’s commonly called dirty electricity—high-frequency voltage transients riding on standard electrical wiring.
Using an oscilloscope, he identified the issue and addressed it. Filters were then installed—first in two of the buildings.
In the months that followed, something changed.
Teacher absences dropped. Enough so that the cost of substitute teachers declined to the point that the filters effectively paid for themselves within that same school year.
But something else was noticed—this time by school staff, not by anyone looking for an electrical explanation.
The school nurse began to see a pattern. Students who had regularly come in for asthma inhaler use… stopped coming in.
This wasn’t just one child.
It was building-wide.
In the two buildings where filters had been installed, inhaler visits dropped off after a specific point in time.
Then the third building received the same filters.
And the same pattern appeared there as well.
I’ve learned to pay attention when patterns repeat.
This wasn’t presented as a cure for asthma. And I’m not making any medical claims here. This is not diagnosis or treatment. What I am offering is something much simpler: a question worth considering.
Stetzer suggested a possible explanation consistent with a general physiological response—namely, that certain electrical conditions may provoke histamine release in some individuals. The analogy is straightforward: if several people allergic to cats are exposed, their reactions may differ—rash, wheezing, watery eyes—but the underlying mechanism is similar. You can manage symptoms, or you can remove the source.
In my own work, I’ve seen enough to take these observations seriously. I’ve previously shared a case of tinnitus resolved in a single visit. In my own life, I experienced complete remission of crippling arthritis and generalized anxiety disorder after addressing my environment.
And one of the most consistent realities I see is this:
Most people have never had their electromagnetic environment professionally measured—ever.
Simply knowing what exposures are present, often for the very first time in their lives, can be profoundly clarifying. When something can be measured, it can be understood—and often improved.
This is why I emphasize professional assessment. Not guesswork. Not gadgets. Not personal protection devices. Measured conditions, interpreted correctly, followed by targeted remediation.
You don’t have to agree—you just have to be willing to see for yourself.
If this were your child, would you want to know?
There may be many contributing factors behind a diagnosis of asthma. But one category is almost never considered—the electromagnetic environment in which that child lives, learns, and sleeps.
So I’ll leave you with this.
If cleaning up your home’s electromagnetic environment is low-risk, measurable, and potentially beneficial…
what’s keeping you from a professional assessment from a trusted resource?
EMFs cause all kinds of health problems! I won a landmark case against the FCC on August 12, 2021, with the CHD-EHT. Children's Health Defense and the Environmental Health Trust. We had 11,000 pages of EMF harm. The FCC has not done anything to review these pages of harm. WAKE UP PARENTS!
Thank you for bringing this up Keith. I've just finished reading Cyrill Smith's "Electromagnetic Man" on archive.org. At some point they mention a study linking high risk of childhood asthma to those who lived on the ground floor of appartement buildings. Children living there were also shorter and thinner than average, had constant flu symptoms, depression and suicides. This reminded me of having lived on the ground floor of a 10 floor building with 240 appartements. I remember as children we sometimes played in the basement and saw all the electric cables running on the ceiling, basically just under my floor. I also remember I was very thin and short, everyone kept saying I was too thin. I had constant flu symptoms and felt sad with no apparent reason, I even hanged myself at the age of 7 or 8 but the rope didn't hold. I became asthmathic at the age of 15, had my first attack while soldering some electronic components. I've read somewhere that it is proven solder flux rosin fumes can cause occupational asthma so here we have it. I used to love playing with electronic devices and soldering irons. There was also most certainly a strong MF close to my bed due to all the cables runing under my floor. At some point I rearanged my bedroom, moving my bed to the other end and my symptoms improved. I was conscripted at the age of 18 and spent 16 motnhs in the army. Strangely all my problems went away, grew about 6 inches and put on some weight. Also my astma was gone. I came back a new person and everyone said the army had turned me into a man. But now I think it was thanks to leaving that sick home, not to the crap food they fed us in the army. Anyway, we are not making any medical claims here, I'm just telling my childhood story but that book has made me think very deeply so I bought it for my collection. It is quite scarce, hard to come by and expensive but I decided I wanted to save it from dissapearing into the "memory hole" of our contemporary "1984" and I reccomend it to all your subscribers. I hope people will take the time to read this long comment and that book :)