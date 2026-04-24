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Virginia Farver's avatar
Virginia Farver
3d

EMFs cause all kinds of health problems! I won a landmark case against the FCC on August 12, 2021, with the CHD-EHT. Children's Health Defense and the Environmental Health Trust. We had 11,000 pages of EMF harm. The FCC has not done anything to review these pages of harm. WAKE UP PARENTS!

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Peter Torito's avatar
Peter Torito
3d

Thank you for bringing this up Keith. I've just finished reading Cyrill Smith's "Electromagnetic Man" on archive.org. At some point they mention a study linking high risk of childhood asthma to those who lived on the ground floor of appartement buildings. Children living there were also shorter and thinner than average, had constant flu symptoms, depression and suicides. This reminded me of having lived on the ground floor of a 10 floor building with 240 appartements. I remember as children we sometimes played in the basement and saw all the electric cables running on the ceiling, basically just under my floor. I also remember I was very thin and short, everyone kept saying I was too thin. I had constant flu symptoms and felt sad with no apparent reason, I even hanged myself at the age of 7 or 8 but the rope didn't hold. I became asthmathic at the age of 15, had my first attack while soldering some electronic components. I've read somewhere that it is proven solder flux rosin fumes can cause occupational asthma so here we have it. I used to love playing with electronic devices and soldering irons. There was also most certainly a strong MF close to my bed due to all the cables runing under my floor. At some point I rearanged my bedroom, moving my bed to the other end and my symptoms improved. I was conscripted at the age of 18 and spent 16 motnhs in the army. Strangely all my problems went away, grew about 6 inches and put on some weight. Also my astma was gone. I came back a new person and everyone said the army had turned me into a man. But now I think it was thanks to leaving that sick home, not to the crap food they fed us in the army. Anyway, we are not making any medical claims here, I'm just telling my childhood story but that book has made me think very deeply so I bought it for my collection. It is quite scarce, hard to come by and expensive but I decided I wanted to save it from dissapearing into the "memory hole" of our contemporary "1984" and I reccomend it to all your subscribers. I hope people will take the time to read this long comment and that book :)

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