Creating a sleep sanctuary free from external radio frequency (RF) sources is a goal many strive for in our increasingly radiated world. However, the allure of quick fixes, such as applying shielding paint, can lead to potentially devastating unforeseen complications and long-term consequences. Improper planning and implementation can create a situation that is impossible to fix due to prohibitive costs or technical challenges. This paper discusses the importance of careful planning and expert consultation before using shielding paint or other forms of unalterable shielding in your home. It is not a how-to guide; each situation is unique and should involve expert help. Shielding paint is a beautiful product, but only when applied after careful consideration. This paper will focus solely on the implications of RF shielding and will not address electric field considerations, which require different but equally important attention.