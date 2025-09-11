If synthetic EMF is “safe,” why does it leave people with the same symptoms as Chernobyl survivors?

Through social cues, advertising, and our unlimited cravings for more convenience, amusement, and stimulation, radiation-emitting devices have been normalized in nearly every aspect of daily life. The safer, wired internet that once carried our information securely has been abandoned for wireless systems that drench homes and communities in radiofrequency radiation—WiFi, LTE, 5G, and now satellite networks such as Starlink.

This shift has taken place without any demonstration of safety [1]. Exposure levels for non-ionizing radiation have never been proven safe [2], and regulators have largely chosen to ignore the vast body of evidence showing well-documented non-thermal biological effects [3]. Instead, public perception has been steered toward the comforting idea that because the radiation doesn’t heat you, it can’t harm you [4].

But if we put aside the reassurances and look only at the lived reality—the symptoms reported by those exposed—the picture changes dramatically. What we see is that the constellation of symptoms reported by people suffering from EMF exposure mirrors, category by category, those documented in survivors of the Chernobyl disaster.