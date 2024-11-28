As I gather with loved ones today, a traditional day of feasting and giving thanks, I'm ever mindful of the times when I could not join others, could not share the joy of community around a table with family and friends due to the severity of my electromagnetic poisoning. I ask that, as we feast today, we remember those who are still isolated, seeking understanding, and searching for a safe place to belong and the many who may never again be able to gather as before due to the reckless spread of harmful man-made electromagnetic radiation.

Today’s post is for those who are severely afflicted; they realize the cause, they’ve lost everything, or nearly so, and they’re looking for a permanent, long-term solution. It’s natural to imagine others suffer as they do, and there are many. Still, they then imagine they can be a part of a community of such people living in harmony based on the idea that the entire community can be kept safe now and in the future.

Based on my observations, interactions with others, and understanding of the world today, I have doubts. Still, I don’t have experience – I haven’t tried living in community with other electro-sensitives. I know others who have tried, but I don’t know any who are succeeding --whose long-term success seems assured. Maybe it’s possible. I hope it’s possible. I want to believe it’s possible, but I have my doubts for all the reasons outlined in this interview segment with Daniel Vasku, who has tried for years with at least two communities.

If you, dear friend, have seen the formation and continuous function of a community of electro-sensitives that’s worked well over the years and is protected into the future -- please get in touch. Tell me how it’s working, how no unnatural emissions from any community members or visitors affect the group, and why such emissions will likely never happen.

Until then, I want to share this vital segment from my recent discussion with Daniel Vasku with my paid subscribers on Substack. I’m grateful to God, today and every day, for enabling me to continue sharing my work and for your financial support. Enjoy!