New Series

This series is not for everyone. It’s for those who, as a life priority, must achieve the lowest possible synthetic EMF exposures while still meeting their basic needs. Radical Living for Low-EMF Survival offers practical, unconventional solutions for essentials like lighting, refrigeration, heating, and other basic comforts. These strategies are tailored for those willing to embrace an alternative lifestyle—one where minimizing synthetic EMF exposure is not just a preference but an absolute necessity.

The approaches in this series reflect a willingness to step beyond conventional norms to create a living environment that truly supports health and well-being. For those navigating strict exposure limitations, these solutions offer a practical pathway to maintaining essential comforts while avoiding compromising your EMF priorities.

These strategies assume you’ve already taken the most critical step: relocating to or creating a pristine environment. This foundational move is essential, as the solutions presented in this series focus on mitigating synthetic EMF exposures within your immediate living space.

Meeting basic needs in a low-EMF environment often involves tradeoffs—convenience, cost, or lifestyle. Throughout this series, we’ll explore these tradeoffs in-depth, examining the challenges and the opportunities they present. By sharing real-world examples, actionable advice, and lessons learned through years of experience, my goal is to provide you with the tools and knowledge to thrive in a low-EMF lifestyle. This isn’t merely about survival—it’s about resilience, adaptability, and embracing an abundant, albeit transformed, way of living in a world dominated by synthetic electromagnetic emissions.

After securing shelter, water, and indoor climate control, food storage is the next critical concern for long-term survival. While there are effective ways to preserve food without refrigeration—such as dehydration, fermentation, root cellaring, and canning—refrigeration remains indispensable for extending the freshness of perishables and maintaining a varied, nutritious diet.

Bottled LPG Refrigerators

The first essay in the Radical Living for Low-EMF Survival series delves into the promises, nuances, and cautions of a remarkably liberating technology: bottled LPG Refrigerators.