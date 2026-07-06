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Keith Cutter
1h

Both Jacquelyn and I recognize that nothing is likely to be more protective than full-body coverage, and she's actively working toward that goal. In the meantime, let's support her efforts.

I realize everyone has their own preferences for fabric, color, style, and countless other variables, but we're talking about a small entrepreneur—not a global clothing brand. Consider the investment required to source conductive fabrics, develop patterns, produce small runs, and carry inventory in multiple sizes, colors, and designs.

I have no financial interest in EMFique, but I do believe we need to encourage entrepreneurs willing to invest their time, creativity, and resources into creating practical tools for an increasingly electromagnetic world.

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Yeowoman's avatar
Yeowoman
1h

Are you sure that it helps ?? the emf books all say that a shield only works if it 100% encloses. A hood would actually be likely to create a hotspot of extra intensity . Its the reason tin foil hats would backfire. Ive avoided this whole area for that reason .. my mobile phone still rings even inside 2 metal boxes and wrapped in foil .. any gap lets the signal through .

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