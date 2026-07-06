RF shielding clothing helps many, though certainly not all, electro-sentient people. Over the years I’ve worked with individuals around the world who rely on shielding garments as an important component of what I call productive avoidance.

Most shielding clothing I’ve encountered has been highly functional, but not necessarily attractive.

That’s why I was intrigued when I met Jacquelyn Wells, who has set out to create clothing that is not only functional, but genuinely beautiful.

I have no financial interest in EMFique and receive nothing if someone purchases her garments. But I do believe we should support entrepreneurs willing to invest their time, creativity, and resources into developing practical tools for those navigating an increasingly electromagnetic world.

During our conversation, we both emphasized that the ultimate goal for many people is comprehensive head-to-toe coverage. Jacquelyn intends to move further in that direction over time. Yet many people simply are not willing to dress in ways that immediately draw attention or make them feel conspicuous in public. For those individuals, the garments she offers today may provide a meaningful middle ground—greater coverage while remaining elegant, flattering, and socially comfortable.

We also share a particular concern for pregnant women, developing babies, and young children. They have no meaningful say in the environments into which they are brought, and prudence during these sensitive stages of life seems entirely reasonable.

As part of my own (unpaid) evaluation, I bench-marked several of Jacquelyn’s fabrics against shielding materials — Naturell. While my measurements were not performed in a certified RF test laboratory, I used a repeatable comparison method familiar to me from years of field work. I found the measured attenuation to be comparable to—and in some cases better than—the Naturell fabric I had available for comparison.

Shielding clothing is not the answer for everyone. But for some people it can be one more practical tool alongside removing sources, increasing distance, and reducing unnecessary exposures. And there is value in acknowledging that protective clothing need not always look utilitarian; it can also be beautiful.

I’ve invested my own time, energy, and reputation in helping bring attention to Jacquelyn’s work because I believe she’s building something worthwhile. I have no financial interest in EMFique, but I do believe we need to support thoughtful entrepreneurs willing to dedicate their creativity, resources, and effort toward expanding the options available to the electrically sentient community.

If you’ve wished shielding clothing could be both effective and beautiful, perhaps consider supporting her efforts. Innovation in our small corner of the world only continues if those willing to build tomorrow’s EMF solutions find enough encouragement to keep going.

Here’s Jacquelyn’s web site.