Our first uncoupling did not begin with synthetic fields.

It began with synthetic time.

Rain, soil quality, warmth, daylight, and many other influences work together toward ripeness, yet the moment of harvest never arrives by schedule. It emerges from within the living tension of the environment itself—countless subtle forces interacting until they converge in readiness.

The moment is not scheduled; it is revealed.

Creation itself was ordered this way from the beginning.

For most of history, activity was expected to follow such revealed moments rather than impose its own order upon them.

The same rhythm appears within the human body.

In heart-rate variability, the intervals between heartbeats subtly lengthen and shorten, reflecting the healthy tension between the body’s activating and calming systems. Each beat is born at its appointed time. Just as the readiness of the crop reveals the vitality of the soil, these variations reveal the vitality of the organism. Neither follows a schedule; both arise from the dynamic balance within the living system itself.

Whether in the broader creation or within the body, vitality reveals itself through readiness rather than regulation. These living signals—the pulse of coherence—are what I call the signals of life, something I have noticed many important thinkers touch upon only tangentially, yet which I believe is paramount.

In the previous essay, I introduced a simple framework borrowed from electrical engineering: signal-to-noise ratio. Recovery in the modern electromagnetic environment is not only about reducing synthetic signals; it is equally about increasing the signals of life.

But before we can meaningfully restore those signals, we must first understand something deeper: how humanity became disconnected from them in the first place.

The moment humanity began organizing life around chronos rather than kairos, the foundations of human vitality began to shift.

Chronos is measured time. It is the time of clocks, schedules, and intervals—minutes, hours, and years arranged in uniform sequence.

Kairos is different. Kairos refers to the fitting moment, the time when something is ready. It is not counted so much as discerned.

Chronos counts time. Kairos recognizes the moment.

And for those who are attentive to such things, the Hebrew Scriptures quietly assume what Greek thought would later have to distinguish. Time is spoken of simply as season—appointed, fitting, and revealed—not something to be measured and controlled, but something to be discerned and answered.

Across most of human history, life unfolded primarily according to kairos.

The heavens marked the seasons, but the land revealed the moment. Human action was governed not by abstract intervals but by the local signals of readiness embedded within creation.

Planting and harvest were ultimately governed by the land itself. Calendars might mark the season, but readiness was discerned locally through the signs of the soil and the crop.

Rain cycles, crop ripeness, daylight, temperature, and the seasonal movements of birds served as signals guiding human action. Each community responded to the conditions of its own surroundings.

This is what it means to respect kairos.

But there came a turning point when humanity first began to disregard these signals.

At Babel, humanity began to organize itself apart from the order woven into creation—an order that had long governed human life.

After Babel, that impulse matured in the great civilizations of the ancient world—Babylon, Egypt, Assyria, Persia, Greece, and Rome—where human life became increasingly organized through administrative empires.

Such systems required coordination across vast populations and great distances.

Empires require synchronization. Armies must move together, taxes collected, labor organized, and trade coordinated across distance. Systems like this cannot operate by locally discerned moments.

Kairos—the discernment of locally revealed moments—was gradually relegated to agriculture alone.

Chronos became dominant: time divided, standardized, and enforced across human activity. Activities were synchronized not with the readiness of land and season but with the command of the clock.

As these systems expanded, the coherence that once came from living attentively within the signals of creation began to weaken.

Human beings gradually lost coherence with their surroundings: the subtle signals of land, weather, light, and season that had once guided daily life.

The consequences were not merely philosophical. They were physiological.

Human physiology was created for an environment saturated with natural signals. Light entrains circadian rhythm through the brain’s central clock, while magnetism, temperature, and even soil microbiota provide their own subtle forms of guidance. Light cycles, atmospheric electricity, soil contact, seasonal change, and the rhythms of day and night all serve as sources of information guiding the body—some familiar, others we likely do not yet fully understand.

One of the clearest demonstrations of how quickly human perception adapts to its surroundings occurred many years before I understood any of this.

Decades before I realized electromagnetic poisoning was affecting my vitality, our nieces came for a visit, staying at our country home, far removed from their life in a major metropolitan area. At night we slept with the windows open, the sounds of nature—including a chorus of crickets—quickly carrying us into deep sleep. But for the girls, habituated to an urban soundscape, the effect was exactly the opposite.

What lulled us to sleep kept them awake.

That small moment revealed something I would only come to understand much later: human beings adapt quickly to the environments that surround them—even harmful ones.

By the modern era, that same process of adaptation had reshaped life on a vast scale. Large systems governed human activity, and the clock increasingly dictated the rhythm of daily life.

A decade later, I began a career that would keep me living a life dominated by chronos for more than a dozen years. I could scarcely have been further from kairos—working forty-eight-hour shifts responding to 911 calls, followed by ninety-six hours off, then beginning again. Not only were the rhythms of day and night routinely violated, but the weekly rhythm as well. I lived a six-day cycle inside a world ordered around seven.

Emergency followed emergency—often meeting people on the very worst day of their lives, sharing in fear, trauma, and death again and again. There was no guarantee of sleep, nor any advance warning of when decisive action would be required. Sleep, when it came, could be interrupted at any moment by the tones announcing another call.

In such a life, attention to the signals of nature was nearly impossible. The rhythms of land, light, and season faded into the background as the demands of the clock took precedence.

But the deeper truth is that my experience was not entirely unusual. It was simply an intensified expression of patterns that had already taken hold across the modern world.

For most of American history the population was overwhelmingly rural. In the first U.S. census in 1790, roughly 95 percent of Americans lived in rural areas. It was not until 1920 that Americans living in “urban” places—defined by the Census as towns of 2,500 people or more—first outnumbered those living in rural areas. Small farms and agricultural communities had long predominated.

Daily life in that world was organized largely around immediate needs, and most households participated directly in meeting them. Food was planted, harvested, preserved, and prepared close to home. Wood was cut for cooking and heat. Animals required daily care. Tools and buildings demanded constant maintenance. The seasons dictated what work could be done and when it had to be done. In this way, the rhythms of human activity remained closely tied to the rhythms of the land itself.

In the last century, however, that arrangement changed dramatically. The population increasingly concentrated into large metropolitan regions; by 1990 the majority of Americans lived within metropolitan regions of more than one million people.

Industrialization shifted production away from households and small local workshops into centralized factories. Historians of labor have noted that this transformation also altered the rhythm of work itself. Earlier agricultural societies largely followed task-based rhythms tied to land and season, while industrial labor increasingly required obedience to the clock.

As railroads expanded and cities grew, increasing numbers of people left farms for wage labor. The home gradually ceased to be a place where most necessities were produced and became primarily a place where finished goods were consumed.

As railroads expanded across the continent in the nineteenth century, even time itself had to be standardized. Before that period, towns kept local solar time—noon arrived when the sun reached its highest point in the sky. Because each town sat at a slightly different longitude, clocks varied from place to place. In a rural society this caused little difficulty. But railroads required precise coordination across long distances.

In 1883 the railroad companies imposed standardized time zones across the United States so that trains could run on reliable schedules, a system later formalized by the federal government in 1918.

A number of historians have observed that the mechanical clock, rather than the steam engine, was the true organizing technology of industrial civilization. As Lewis Mumford famously wrote, “The clock, not the steam engine, is the key machine of the modern industrial age.”

Before the railroad, time followed the sun; after the railroad, time followed the clock.

At the same time, the economic system itself evolved. Mass production, expanding distribution networks, and modern advertising encouraged consumption beyond immediate necessity. Needs remain finite, but the range of available goods—and the desires attached to them—expanded continuously.

As this transformation unfolded, daily life became increasingly organized by systems that operate independently of natural rhythms: standardized clock time, factory schedules, transportation timetables, and eventually global logistics networks and electronic communication.

Even human development came to be organized by the clock. Compulsory schooling introduced fixed ages, schedules, and curricula, advancing according to administrative timetables rather than the readiness of the individual child. Attention gradually shifted away from the quieter signals of nature toward the signals generated by the systems that now organize modern life.

The issue is not whether time matters, but how time is revealed and how we respond to it. When life follows kairos—the signals of readiness embedded within creation—human rhythms remain coherent with the world that sustains them. But when life follows chronos alone, the clock replaces those signals. That was our first uncoupling, and the quiet conversation between body and environment begins to fade.

Recovering vitality therefore begins with recovering the signals that living systems follow.

By providence, after beginning to heal from electromagnetic poisoning, I built a special house with the help of my wife and son. For six months we labored long days together to complete it. When the house was finished, I began living there and working part-time on a nearby dairy farm—a small raw milk dairy serving the surrounding community.

It was during that season that health conditions I had never imagined were connected to synthetic field exposure fell away—gone for good.

I cannot say precisely how much of that recovery came from laboring under the sun and working on the farm versus avoiding synthetic fields. But I do know this.

The year before, I had lived in a dark house deep in the forest with very little synthetic field exposure. Yet I spent most of my time indoors, largely disconnected from the natural world. Aside from the initial improvement that came from remediating my previous home, there was no further gain in vitality.

Something changed during that season—first while working under the sun building the house, and later at the dairy. The work followed the rhythms of living systems: building according to daylight and darkness, wet and dry; then at the dairy—animals grazing on green grass and giving milk in return, milk to be bottled, deliveries to be made. It was a small living system operating within much larger systems.

Each week I delivered the milk to local stores, where loyal customers waited for its arrival. They greeted me with a kind of enthusiasm usually reserved for celebrities, grateful that a local farmer still provided real food—fresh from the land itself.

I believe even the interaction with customers mattered, though it dramatically increased my measured RF exposure. The labor under the sun mattered. Living within the rhythms of the farm mattered. All of it helped move the ratio in the right direction for me.

And perhaps most importantly, the work itself followed kairos—the readiness of animals, the needs of the farm, the rhythms of living systems rather than the abstractions of the clock.

It was there that my personal ratio finally began to move in the right direction.

The remainder of this series will explore other important environmental signals.

Better understanding the signals of creation can help us move the ratio in the right direction—less artificial noise, more signals of life.

Nations, states, and cities are unlikely to change. But you—dear reader—can.

We cannot abolish the clock, but we can reorient ourselves beneath it.

To attend to the signals written into creation is to recover the measure by which life has always known when it is time.

And begin again with time that attends to the moment—guided by the signals written into creation.

In doing so, we begin to reverse our first uncoupling.

Postscript

“Tell them we’re fine—we don’t need help,” I said before my wife answered the phone.

It is still winter, and we have just experienced the worst windstorm here in twenty-five years. Trees grow like weeds in this county; heights of a hundred feet and more are common, and now many lie resting across power lines. Electricity is out, and roads are blocked.

Photo by Author

Setting aside the ordinary concerns of the day, my wife and I set to work clearing the road we share with an elderly couple who are no longer able to manage such things. With two chainsaws, a logging chain, and a pickup truck, we began pulling the fallen trees aside.

After two or three hours—embarrassingly exhausting for both of us—we had opened the road enough to permit travel. Most of the logs were simply dragged aside rather than cut and stacked for firewood, but the road was passable. We joked that we had just secured ourselves a free gym membership for the weeks—possibly months—to come as we dealt with the downed giants around the house.

Then friends from another county called.

I could hear her pressing the case, but after a few minutes she covered the receiver.

“Mrs. Agape says Mr. Agape’s coming to help with the trees—and she’s bringing dinner.”

I took the phone and argued emphatically with Mr. Agape that we were fine. We had lived off-grid for ten years. We had a small generator, a wood stove, and plenty of firewood. We could pump water, stay warm, and keep our food from spoiling.

“We’ll be there in two hours,” came the reply.

Mr. Agape arrived with heavy equipment, his son, his grandson, and one of his workers.

What followed was a couple of hours of beautifully choreographed work. The Agape family knew, from long practice, exactly how to work together. The fallen giants were cut into firewood or stacked whole into a new log deck.

By the time they finished, the work was done—work that might otherwise have taken us the entire summer.

Mrs. Agape arrived soon after, and we sat down to dinner: locally raised beef, homegrown potatoes, and bread fresh from the oven.

Ecclesiastes reminds us that for everything there is a season—a time for every matter under heaven.

A fallen forest was the signal. First we responded by helping our elderly neighbors. Then others responded by helping us. For that day our two families set aside the clock and answered instead to the signals written into creation—and all were the better for it.

Sources and Further Reading

Braudel, Fernand. Civilization and Capitalism, 15th–18th Century.

Ellul, Jacques. The Meaning of the City.

Mumford, Lewis. Technics and Civilization.

Thompson, E. P. “Time, Work-Discipline, and Industrial Capitalism.”

Wilson, Edward O. Biophilia.

The Holy Bible.

Plothe, Christof. Lectures and writings on biophilia and human affinity for the natural world.

U.S. Census Bureau. Historical Statistics of the United States: Urban and Rural Population, 1790–1990.