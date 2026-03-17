Keith’s Substack

Keith’s Substack

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Jackie Hunt's avatar
Jackie Hunt
4d

Oh my, this made me cry. Beautifully written. It reminded me of the wisdom of my grandparents. My grandparents (and even parents) lived in the country, and had gardens and small farms. They grew up without electricity (thinking the early 1900s here). My mother scooped the raw cream off the top of the milk bottles. When it got dark, they lit an oil lamp. No EMF, no wi-fi, no blue screens. They all lived into their early 90s. They lived closer to nature. I wish I could do the same. I do try, but it is hard.

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Kate's avatar
Kate
4d

Keith, I was so touched by this piece. As I read it, I found myself breathing a long overdue sigh of relief as the Truth of your words brought tears of longing to my whole being.

I loved this line particularly: "When life follows kairos—the signals of readiness embedded within creation—human rhythms remain coherent with the world that sustains them. But when life follows chronos alone, the clock replaces those signals. That was our first uncoupling, and the quiet conversation between body and environment begins to fade."

I so long for a world of more Signal and less Noise...and more Kairos and less Chronos. My heart feels "heard". Thank you. It will help me to better trust its guidance going forward.

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