This morning I spoke with Sheena Symington, research associate with Dr. Magda Havas and director of the Electrosensitive Society, about two practitioner course offerings, one beginning next week, the other beginning in October. Both focus on auricular chromotherapy, a groundbreaking therapy developed by Dr. Daniel Assis, an anesthesiologist and pain management specialist from Argentina. The method involves applying colored light to acupuncture points on the ear that correspond to memory and the limbic system, enabling trauma to be released in as little as three minutes without patients needing to revisit painful events.

Sheena explained that this technique is especially valuable for practitioners already supporting patients with stress, trauma, or anxiety. Since COVID, many health providers have found it effective for a wide range of cases, from acute traumas like car accidents to more complex, long-standing issues when paired with other modalities. Patients often shift rapidly from negative, immobilizing cognitions to positive states of resilience and calm.

The September class runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST, while the October course runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST, each spanning 12 hours over three weeks. More information, including enrollment, is available at theroselab.com or by contacting Sheena directly.

I have no financial interest in this course offering, just wanted to bring this to your attention.