In what may prove to be one of the most urgent and under-reported medical concerns of our time, Professor Olle Johansson warns that exposure to radiofrequency (RF) radiation—from sources like modern WiFi—may drive the rise of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. This alarming phenomenon, unfolding silently in our homes, schools, and hospitals, could become a medical tsunami with implications far beyond anything currently being acknowledged by mainstream science.

But that was just one of many critical topics we covered.

We also discussed why electrohypersensitivity (EHS) should not be labeled as an illness—but rather as a functional impairment. I’ve long been intrigued by Olle’s consistent use of that term, and now I understand the rationale behind it.

He also shared why so-called “harmonizers” don’t help, and how false solutions like these distract from what truly does: effective avoidance through source removal, increasing distance, and effective shielding.

We examined how synthetic EMFs differ fundamentally from natural ones—not just in intensity, but in characteristics like polarization, modulation, and coherence. Olle reviewed evidence for blood-brain barrier damage, stressing again that the only known safe exposure level to man-made artificial fields is zero.

We explored EHS in the context of the “new normal,” how their spouses may learn they’ve been affected too, and how EMF sensitivity can strain family bonds. His retelling of the underground shielded cube experiment, and what it revealed about the human response to EMF absence, was especially compelling.

Other highlights included:

Why insurance companies understand electromagnetic harm far better than most doctors

The potential multiplier effect of radiation exposures due to their information content

Why sensitive measuring instruments are essential —and how the right level of reduction for the individual is critical

The benefit of EMF challenge facilities

His recent honey bee experiment

How RF radiation can kill insects and alter DNA

The erosion of our right to quiet enjoyment in our homes —now invaded by wireless trespass

Effects of EMF exposure even before conception

And how, for some, EHS becomes a strange sort of blessing—forcing a reexamination of life’s purpose

Olle’s style of advocacy—one person at a time—is both humble and effective. Whether you’re new to this issue or already walking the path of increasing EMF resilience, this interview offers clarity for anyone trying to live sanely in an electrically toxic world.

I hope you find our conversation as impactful as I did: