Keith’s Substack

Keith’s Substack

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Satya
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Keith - Thank you so much for this wonderful post and interview. I appreciate the clarity with which both you and Andrew describe exactly the deception that is happening with scientific research. And you bring forth the subject of people who have no awareness that their body is still being harmed, regardless of whether they are consciously aware of the effects or not.

Presenting this as a high or low threshold of awareness was very helpful. I'm thinking that a low threshold of awareness means that someone is more sensitive, and a high threshold means a person is not sensitive to, does not feel the effects. This gives me a better way of thinking about the various devices, pendants, chips, etc. that claim to protect against harm.

What the effect of these so called "helpful" devices may be is to increase the threshold of awareness for sensitive persons, so that they move into the high threshold category, where they no longer perceive the harm being done (although the biological harm still continues). In this way greater harm is done, but the sensitive person now has a false sense of security that all is well - much the same as the high threshold person who also operates in this manner, thinking all is well (when this is not the case at all). I think that when Andrew was talking about this he talked about the devices lowering the threshold of awareness, but what he might have been meaning to say was just the opposite. That felt a bit confusing, but I understood his message and feel so grateful for this additional way to explain this to people.

I am no longer an activist, although I still have a large mailing list - the Emf Aware group. And, although I've trained as an Emf home inspector, I realized I'm too sensitive myself to do that work. My only goal now is to educate people,- to provide them with information and to help anyone willing to listen and ready to let that information in. Thank you so much Keith for continuing to light the way for me and so many others!

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