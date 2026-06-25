Keith’s Substack

Keith’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Theodora Scarato's avatar
Theodora Scarato
5d

Thank you for sharing! Watch my testimony to the Montgomery County Council focused on the public health risks associated with electromagnetic fields (EMFs) generated by the high-voltage transmission lines and substations needed to power large-scale data centers. https://theodorascarato.substack.com/p/speed-should-not-come-before-safety

Reply
Share
1 reply by Keith Cutter
Tesstamona's avatar
Tesstamona
4d

I hope we can get toxic tort litigation for EMFs -- although its already damn hard enough but this is absolute madness. I gotta call you and tell you about something i can't discuss publicly.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Keith Cutter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture