I wasn’t planning to post today, but I couldn't resist—just a quick one.

What Does "Acid Test" Mean?

The term "acid test" originates from the 19th century and refers to a method used to determine the purity of gold. The "acid" in question was nitric acid, which tested whether a piece of gold was genuine. Genuine gold would remain unaffected by the acid, while a less pure material would corrode or change.

Over time, the term came to be used metaphorically to describe a crucial or definitive test of something’s value, truth, or authenticity, such as "an acid test" for a theory or proposal. This figurative use reflects the original sense of determining the true nature of something under a revealing or challenging test.

In a recent conversation with Professor Olle Johansson, we, of course, discussed the dangers inherent in wireless radiation. If anyone should know the potential harm, it’s this man who has spent his entire career studying the issue.

Beyond knowledge, beyond words—there are actions. I wanted to see how deeply Johansson's actions aligned with the troubling truths he shared about human exposure. I suppose I wanted to test his integrity.

Integrity

Pronunciation : /ɪnˈtɛɡrɪti/

Part of Speech : Noun

Syllabication : in-teg-ri-ty

Definition:

The quality of being honest and having strong moral principles, especially when one's words and actions are consistent and in harmony.

The state of being whole, undivided, or complete, particularly in the context of aligning one’s actions with ethical or truthful intentions.

To say I was delighted with Johansson’s response is an understatement—and I got a kick out of his comments about the portable vacuum cleaner. Check out this 47 second clip

By the way, I don’t pass this test—yet. I haven’t used the phone in weeks and don’t even know where the SIM card is, but my wife and I still technically co-own a cell phone. I’ve still got room to grow. Thanks for providing the example Olle.