I was honored to be invited for an in-depth conversation with Elisha Celeste (@ElishaCeleste) where we spent an hour and a half discussing my favorite topic—helping people survive ubiquitous electromagnetic poisoning. Whether you're just beginning to explore the impact of synthetic EMF on your health or have been on this journey for a while, I hope you find something valuable in our discussion.
Elisha, I’m so grateful for your awareness, interest and focus on this important topic and for including me in your work!
I really enjoyed listening to this interview! It’s rare when I have the time to listen to a full interview, but I was really drawn in and could relate to much of what you were discussing. I am a new follower of yours here and so glad to have found you. I look forward to going through your articles and have subscribed to your podcast as well. Thanks so much for sharing your knowledge and insights!