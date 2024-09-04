I was honored to be invited for an in-depth conversation with Elisha Celeste (@ElishaCeleste) where we spent an hour and a half discussing my favorite topic—helping people survive ubiquitous electromagnetic poisoning. Whether you're just beginning to explore the impact of synthetic EMF on your health or have been on this journey for a while, I hope you find something valuable in our discussion.

Elisha, I’m so grateful for your awareness, interest and focus on this important topic and for including me in your work!